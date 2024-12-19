PM Modi Attends Christmas Celebrations At Residence Of Union Minister George Kurian

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Thursday evening attended the Christmas celebrations at the residence of Union Minister George Kurian and interacted with eminent members of the Christian community, highlighting the spirit of cultural inclusivity and celebration.

The event provided a for PM Modi to engage with prominent figures from the Christian community, reinforcing the government's commitment to fostering strong ties with the religious group.

In a post on social platform X, PM Modi said: "Attended the Christmas celebrations at the residence of Union Minister George Kurian Ji. Also interacted with eminent members of the Christian community @GeorgekurianBjp."

Earlier on June 9, Kerala BJP unit General Secretary George Kurian was inducted as a Union minister in the third Narendra Modi government.

Hailing from Kerala's Kottayam, Kurian is a no-frills BJP leader and is known for his soft-spoken style and being a popular BJP representative on TV news channels.

He started his political life as a student activist with the student wing of the Janata Party in 1977 and in 1980, joined the BJP with which he has been ever since.

In 2017, Kurian was appointed as the Vice-Chairman of the National Minorities Commission.

Though based in Kottayam, he has worked in Delhi, being the officer on special duty to the then Minister of State for Railways O. Rajagopal in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government during 1999-2004.

Kurian's ministerial post is being seen as an outreach to the Christian community.

Jesus is regarded by Christians as the Son of God, whose teachings and sacrifices have influenced the spiritual development of humanity.

For Christians, Christmas has great religious and cultural significance.

It honours the birth of Jesus Christ, who is thought to have come to earth to save humanity.

His teachings placed a strong focus on sacrifice, love, and compassion.

Christians hold that the birth of Jesus changed the world, bringing happiness and hope in place of greed and evil.

Christmas is also a time to commemorate the sacrifices made by Jesus, especially his crucifixion and resurrection. Carol singing, religious services, and prayers are used to commemorate these occasions.