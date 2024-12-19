MARCOS Commando Hailing From Rajasthan Killed In Mumbai Boat Mishap

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 19 (IANS) A MARCOS commando from Rajasthan is among those who lost their lives on December 18, an official said on Thursday.

Among the deceased is a MARCOS Commando, Mahendra Singh Shekhawat, who hailed from Rajasthan.

The 34-year-old MARCOS commando was a resident of Junsia village in Kishangarh.

The body of the commando will arrive in his hometown late on Thursday night and will be taken to Junsia in Renwal for last rites, which will be conducted with state honors on Friday.

The MARCOS unit, known as India's most dangerous commandos, includes highly trained and elite personnel.

Renwal Tehsildar Komal Yadav confirmed that Shekhawat hailed from Junsia village.

Sehkhawat was just two months away from retirement.

The incident occurred on December 18 around when a Navy patrol speed boat collided with the 'Neelkamal' boat near Butcher Island in the Arabian Sea.

Thirteen people, including Mahendra Singh Shekhawat, a decorated commando, lost their lives in the accident.

Shekhawat got married to Usha Kanwar in 2010. He had two daughters -- a 10-year-old elder daughter, a sixth-grade student, and five-year-old Yugantika Shekhawat, who is in Class 1.

The news of Mahendra Singh Shekhawat's demise has left his village and surrounding areas in deep mourning.

His sacrifice will be remembered with great honor during the state-led final rites on Friday, a local resident said.

As per officials, Shekahwat was operating the Navy boat as crew when the accident was reported at sea.

His mortal remains will reach Jaipur Airport on Thursday night and be further transported to his hometown.

Last rites will be performed on Friday, said Col Amitabh Sharma, PRO, Defence, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi and the Indian Navy on Thursday offered condolences to grieving families of victims who lost their lives in the naval speedboat and passenger ferry collision in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday, even as the search continues for 2 missing persons.

The Indian Navy has ordered a Board of Inquiry to probe the mid-sea accident to establish the facts of the case in which a speedboat out on engine-trials went berserk and rammed into the passenger ferry with over 100 tourists.

The disaster occurred around 5 km off the Gateway of India, leading to four deaths out of the six personnel in the naval speedboat and nine civilians, who were sailing in a private boat, 'Neelkamal' to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Elephanta Isles.