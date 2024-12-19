Trip.com Group Unites Partners to Drive Growth and Explore New Opportunities at the 2024 Global Partner Summit

(MENAFN- TRACCS) ABU DHABI, 19 December 2024 - Opportunities, collaboration, and future growth took centre stage at TripGroup’s annual Global Partner Summit, where over 2,000 industry leaders, including representatives from accommodation providers, airlines, attractions and tour operators, tourism boards, and the media, gathered to envision the future of travel. With the theme ‘A Shared Journey to a Better World’, the summit was held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, and provided a forum for stakeholders to come together to celebrate the industry’s resilience, reflect on its achievements, and chart a collective path towards future success.

“In recent years, the travel industry has faced immense challenges. By working together, we have not only overcome these, but emerged stronger, and with renewed innovative vigour,” said Jane Sun, CEO of TripGroup. “This year’s summit celebrates the spirit of unity and collaboration that drives us to create new opportunities and underpins our collective efforts towards a brighter future. Together with our partners, we are paving the way for travel to inspire and connect, and making strides towards a better world.”

Celebrating Progress and Creating Opportunities

The summit highlighted the remarkable progress made by the travel industry in 2024. TripGroup data indicates that hotel and flight bookings have grown by over 60% year-on-year, reflecting robust global demand. The Asia-Pacific region demonstrated particularly strong performance, with a more than 70% year-on-year increase in overall bookings, while international flight bookings across Asia almost doubled compared to last year’s volumes.

TripGroup has further solidified its leadership, including through partnerships with airlines such as Ryanair, Europe's largest airline, and has earned recognition from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with its GoGlobal certification, the industry's gold standard. In the accommodation sector, TripGroup supports 1.7 million hotel partners worldwide, leveraging technology to drive growth, including through Trip.Best, its hotel review ranking system, which delivered an over 20% increase in traffic for participating properties.

To further enhance the travel ecosystem and meet growing traveller demand for experiences, TripGroup is transforming the way attractions and activities are accessed and booked. The Open API Platform, based on the OCTO standard, streamlines connectivity for suppliers, eliminating the need for complex integrations and making it easier for customers to discover and book attractions, tours, and experiences. This innovation simplifies operations for partners while providing travellers with a seamless booking experience.

Trip.Biz, the corporate travel arm of TripGroup, also showed strong global momentum. In the Asia-Pacific region, innovative solutions like the globally available Trip.Biz VCC payment system, as well as a 135% increase in hotel coverage, contributed to a 53% year-on-year growth in clients. These achievements reflect how TripGroup’s commitments to collaboration and innovation are enhancing global travel ecosystems and driving growth across all sectors.

Driving Sustainability and Innovation



In line with its vision of building a better world through travel, TripGroup reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability with initiatives that promote eco-conscious travel and community development. For instance, the TripGroup Country Retreats Project supports local social and economic development through investments in high-end eco-tourism accommodation in rural regions. To date, the 34 retreats have boosted local economies, created sustainable employment opportunities, and set new benchmarks for eco-conscious tourism. The project was also recently recognised in the UN Global Compact's ESG 20 Report, highlighting TripGroup’s pioneering role in advancing sustainable growth for the travel and tourism industry.

TripGroup has made strides in promoting more sustainable travel practices, including the introduction of innovative travel products and carbon-saving solutions that reduced travel-related emissions by over 260,000 tons in 2024. Working with partners, TripGroup is also leading industry-wide action, including through its Low-Carbon Hotel Initiative, which encourages the integration of renewable energy solutions such as photovoltaic solar panels, saving costs and improving efficiency for participating hotels. Since November 2024, Triphas featured "Certified Sustainable" labels for properties certified by a GSTC-Accredited Certification Body, making it easier for travellers to identify and book eco-friendly options.

“Creating positive, lasting value for customers, partners, communities, and the environment lies at the heart of our mission,” said James Liang, Chairman of TripGroup. “From pioneering a family-friendly workplace, to promoting travel practices that support social and economic development, we are working with stakeholders worldwide to build a more resilient, connected, and sustainable future for travel.”

Forging Strategic Partnerships

At the event, TripGroup also announced a strategic partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) for 2025. Through the collaboration, both sides will promote Abu Dhabi as a premier global travel destination and encourage extended stays for international visitors. Through TripGroup’s channels, the initiative will connect travellers with Abu Dhabi’s attractions, resort experiences, and seasonal highlights, as well as offer curated group tours and one-day itineraries that showcase the region’s unique culture and natural beauty.

Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We are pleased to partner with TripGroup, a leading global travel platform, to enhance Abu Dhabi’s presence among travellers worldwide. This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering strategic partnerships that expand our global reach and connect visitors to Abu Dhabi’s diverse and world-class offerings. With TripGroup’s extensive influence across key international markets we aim to create meaningful value for all stakeholders and showcase Abu Dhabi as a premier destination for culture, adventure, and year-round experiences.”

Travel to the Middle East has seen a significant surge. According to TripGroup data, international flight bookings to the region for the first eleven months of 2024 rose by over 70% compared to the same period in 2023, and were more than 430% higher than in the same period in 2019. The top source markets were China, the UK, and Germany, highlighting the region’s broad appeal. The partnership with DCT will build on this momentum to showcase Abu Dhabi’s unique offerings to global audiences.

Looking Ahead

As the travel industry looks to the future, TripGroup remains committed to its mission of leading with values of innovation, sustainability, and collaboration, striving to secure opportunities for sustainable growth, and working towards a more connected and better world for all.





MENAFN19122024003982000056ID1109012139