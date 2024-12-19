Digital PCR Market Projected To Reach USD 14.89 Billion By 2032 – SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Digital PCR is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.16% from 2024 to 2032, Driven by Precision Diagnostics and Technological Innovations. Pune, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“According to SNS Insider, the Digital PCR Market size valued at USD 6.77 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14.89 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.07% during the forecast period of 2023–2032.” Adoption of dPCR for Clinical and Research Advancements Increasing adoption of dPCR for clinical diagnostics, infectious disease detection, and genetic research is fueling market expansion. The technology's high precision, sensitivity, and reliability in quantifying nucleic acids make it indispensable across medical, forensic, and industrial sectors. Digital PCR Market Expansion Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Healthcare Needs The global Digital PCR market is witnessing significant growth, driven by rising demand for advanced molecular diagnostic tools and the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic disorders. dPCR technology enables highly sensitive and precise quantification of nucleic acids, surpassing conventional PCR techniques. This capability is particularly essential in detecting low-abundance DNA or RNA, ensuring improved outcomes in diagnostics and research. The supply chain for digital PCR is robust, with key market players focusing on launching innovative products and solutions. Reagents and consumables form the backbone of dPCR workflows, ensuring sustained demand. Meanwhile, advanced software solutions are enhancing data analysis and automation, accelerating adoption in clinical and research laboratories. North America dominated the market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread adoption of precision medicine, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as a lucrative region with rapid advancements in genomics and diagnostics.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 6.77 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 14.89 billion CAGR CAGR of 9.16% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product

Consumables & Reagents dominated the digital PCR market in 2023, accounting for a substantial 60% share. The segment's growth is attributed to the recurring use of reagents in dPCR workflows, particularly in clinical diagnostics and genetic research. Rising applications of dPCR in cancer detection, infectious disease monitoring, and prenatal screening are ensuring consistent demand for high-quality reagents and consumables.

The Software & Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of advanced software tools for automating workflows, analyzing data, and enhancing accuracy is a key driver. The trend of outsourcing dPCR services to specialized laboratories is also contributing to this segment's rapid growth.

By Type

Droplet Digital PCR held the dominant market share of 65% in 2023. The technology's ability to partition samples into thousands of droplets enables parallel reactions, ensuring superior precision, sensitivity, and cost-effectiveness. ddPCR is widely used in oncology, infectious disease diagnostics, and genetic testing, consolidating its leadership position.

Chip-based Digital PCR is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, driven by its ability to deliver high-throughput analysis and integrate seamlessly with microfluidic platforms. This type is gaining traction in clinical diagnostics and large-scale genomic studies where speed, scalability, and efficiency are critical.

By Application

Clinical Applications emerged as the largest segment in 2023, led by the growing adoption of dPCR in cancer diagnostics, infectious disease testing, and prenatal screening. The technology's exceptional sensitivity and precision in detecting low-abundance biomarkers have made it indispensable in personalized medicine and routine diagnostics.

Forensic Applications are poised for rapid growth, driven by the increasing use of dPCR in analyzing trace DNA samples from crime scenes. Its ability to accurately quantify degraded or mixed DNA samples is enhancing forensic investigations and expanding its adoption in crime laboratories worldwide.

Digital PCR Market Key Segmentation:

By Product



Consumables & Reagents

Instruments



Droplet Digital PCR



Chip-based Digital PCR

Beaming Digital PCR Software & Services

By Application



Clinical



Infectious Disease Testing



Oncology Testing



Blood Screening



Transplant Diagnostics

Other Clinical Applications

Research



Single Cell Analysis



Stem Cell Research



Gene Expression

Other Research Applications

Forensic

Environmental Applications Other Applications

By Indication



Oncology

Infectious Disease

Genetic Disorders Others

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global digital PCR market in 2023, holding the largest market share. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in precision medicine, and rising adoption of molecular diagnostic technologies are key growth factors. The United States, in particular, leads the market with significant funding for cancer research, genomics, and infectious disease monitoring.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period 2024-2032. This growth is fueled by significant advancements in healthcare infrastructure, a rising incidence of chronic diseases, and increasing awareness regarding precision diagnostics. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of this expansion, supported by government initiatives promoting genomics research and substantial investments in molecular diagnostics.

Recent Developments



In December 2024 , Bio-Rad Laboratories introduced the Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kit. This kit enables precise quantification of empty and full adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids, enhancing gene therapy research by providing a reliable method to assess capsid integrity and viral titer across various sample types.

In November 2024 , QIAGEN announced the inclusion of the QIAcuityDx digital PCR System in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG). This IVDR-certified platform supports clinical applications in oncology and infectious diseases across Australia and New Zealand. In June 2024 , Stilla Technologies expanded its Nio product line with two new digital PCR system configurations. Following the launch of the flagship Nio+ instrument in November 2023, these additions further enhance Stilla's portfolio in multiplex digital PCR technology.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

5.3 Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

5.4 Healthcare Spending, by Region (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Digital PCR Market Segmentation, by Product

8. Digital PCR Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Digital PCR Market Segmentation, by Indication

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

