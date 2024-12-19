Qualifacts Consolidates Tampa Operations Into New, Modern Office Space And Celebrates With Grand Opening

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tampa, Florida, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts , a leading provider of electronic record (EHR) and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, today announced the consolidation and relocation of its two smaller Tampa, Florida offices into a larger, new, state-of-the-art location. This move brings together the company's Tampa-based teams under one roof, fostering enhanced collaboration and a more dynamic work environment.

"We are thrilled to consolidate our Tampa operations into this new, modern space," said Dawn Howarth, Chief Human Resources Officer at Qualifacts. "This move will not only improve employee collaboration and morale but will also better position us to serve the growing needs of our customers."

The new Tampa office will serve as a hub for Qualifacts' sales, product, and InSync EHR implementation teams, providing a collaborative environment for innovation and continued growth.

The company will celebrate the Grand Opening of the new office on January 8, 2025, hosted by Qualifacts CEO, Josh Schoeller. Several local corporate and community leaders and the Tampa Bay Economic Development will also attend the Qualifacts Grand Opening and speak to growth throughout Tampa Bay.

“We worked closely with JLL and Buildify General Contractors to design the Qualifacts Tampa office to meet our unique needs,” explained Karen Baker, Chief Information Officer at Qualifacts.“Our new office is not only beautiful but also highly functional with a variety of spaces for in-person and virtual collaboration, including a customer training room and board room.”

Qualifacts was represented by JLL Executive Managing Director Caleb Lewis and Vice President Brad Knop. JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading global commercial real estate and investment management and Fortune 500® company.

About Qualifacts

Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative software and data solutions, including its award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Over its nearly 25-year journey, Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 3,000 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs). Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to simplify workflows and improve clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, revenue, business intelligence, client outcomes, and more.

