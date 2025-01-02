Ukraine's Military On Chasiv Yar: AFU Control Virtually Entire City As Russians Trying To Cross Canal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation in Chasiv Yar remains stable while the enemy does not abandon intentions to cross the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal and has reduced the intensity of attempts to seize the refractory materials plant.

That's according to Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia grouping of troops, who spoke in national television, Ukrinform reports.



“Everything is quite stable there in terms of intensity. The Russians have caught on to the opposite side of canal, in the suburbs behind the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal. Ukrainians control virtually the entire city and repel attacks, while the Russians are trying, first, to cross the canal, and secondly, to attack the already well-known refractory materials plant,” the spokesman said, adding that the enemy has reduced the intensity of attempts to get into the plant premises in recent days.

According to Trehubov, although the battlefield intensity is not decreasing, the enemy's capabilities in this frontline area are somewhat limited.

Responding to a question about the situation in the Toretsk direction, the spokesman said:“There have been really heavy urban battles for several weeks now, and I would say that, in fact, the enemy is now entrenched there and trying to somehow get out of this situation, although it is very difficult for both our soldiers and the enemy. These are complex urban battles, these are challenging engagements in indoor settings.

In the eastern operational zone, Ukraine's Khortytsia grouping destroyed almost 1,029 invaders in the past day, as well as four tanks, 12 armored vehicles, and other enemy weaponry and equipment.

"Yesterday, the Russians lost 1,029 personnel, four tanks, 12 armored vehicles, six artillery systems and mortars, an anti-tank vehicle, 33 units of automotive equipment, 17 units of specialized equipment, six pieces of electronic warfare equipment, 127 dugouts of various levels, two UAV control points, and seven ammunition depots," the spokesman said, adding that traditionally the enemy's losses are greatest in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Vremivka directions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the combat casualty toll Russian troops have suffered since the invasion in February 24, 2022, went up by 1,370 killed or wounded in the past day and is now estimated at 792.170.

Photo: Instagram / Kostiantyn Liberov