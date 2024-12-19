Richtech Robotics To Showcase Latest Service Robotics Innovations At CES 2025, Featuring AI-Driven Scorpion Robot And New Delivery Robots

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to also display ADAM Robot in North Hall, Booth 8549

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics” or the“Company”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, announces that it will be exhibiting at CES 2025, taking place in Las Vegas on January 7-10, 2025. The Company will be at North Hall, Booth 8549 showcasing its robotics solutions for the hospitality and healthcare industries.

On display will be Richtech Robotics' ADAM and Scorpion AI-powered service solutions, which utilize NVIDIA AI technology to interact with customers, provide personalized recommendations based on mood and preferences, adapt to changes in their environment, and learn and replicate a variety of tasks similar to humans, with high levels of precision and accuracy. In addition, the company will also showcase two of its autonomous delivery robots, Matradee Plus and Medbot.

Three demos will be available for those stopping by Richtech Robotics' booth:



Company Intro: ADAM welcomes guests and provides an introduction to Richtech Robotics.

Dance Party: ADAM and Scorpion come to life in an entertaining, choreographed dance performance. Gift Demo: Scorpion selects a gift for a customer and hands it to Matradee Plus, which delivers the gift directly to them.



The Company has deployed over 300 robot solutions across the U.S. including restaurants, retail stores, hotels, healthcare facilities, casinos, senior living homes, and factories. Current clients include, Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field, Golden Corral, Hilton, Sodexo, Boyd Gaming, and more.

CES 2025 is the Consumer Technology Association's annual tech event bringing together technology visionaries and leaders. In attendance will be over 300 Fortune 500 companies and attendees from 160 countries, territories, and regions. For more information about CES, visit the event's website .

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction. Learn more at and connect with us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn , and YouTube .

