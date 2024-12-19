عربي


Wester Azerbaijan Community Condemns Statement By US Embassy In Azerbaijan

Wester Azerbaijan Community Condemns Statement By US Embassy In Azerbaijan


12/19/2024 8:09:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We strongly condemn the slanderous statement by the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, which interferes in our country's internal affairs,” Azernews reports, citing a declaration made by the Western Azerbaijan Community.

“We would like to draw the attention of the US Embassy, which attempts to explain the smear campaign against Azerbaijan by alleging problems in the field of freedom of speech, to the fact that the real reason for these pressures is Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty,” the declaration reads.

The Community added that the current US administration has lost the right to speak about human rights by pursuing a policy of ethnic and religious discrimination against Azerbaijanis, selectively approaching the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries, and supporting Armenia's policies of deportation, ethnic cleansing, aggression, and occupation.

“As the Western Azerbaijan Community, we constantly feel this unjust approach and discrimination. Furthermore, the aggressive rhetoric of the US Embassy in response to even the slightest criticism or simple questions shows their hypocrisy regarding the 'freedom of speech' and 'diversity of opinion' they so often preach.

We demand that the current US administration cease its interference in our country's internal affairs, its discrimination against our people, and its misuse of human rights for political purposes," the declaration concluded.

AzerNews

