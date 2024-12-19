Wester Azerbaijan Community Condemns Statement By US Embassy In Azerbaijan
12/19/2024 8:09:04 AM
“We strongly condemn the slanderous statement by the US Embassy
in Azerbaijan, which interferes in our country's internal affairs,”
Azernews reports, citing a declaration made by the
Western Azerbaijan Community.
“We would like to draw the attention of the US Embassy, which
attempts to explain the smear campaign against Azerbaijan by
alleging problems in the field of freedom of speech, to the fact
that the real reason for these pressures is Azerbaijan's
restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty,” the
declaration reads.
The Community added that the current US administration has lost
the right to speak about human rights by pursuing a policy of
ethnic and religious discrimination against Azerbaijanis,
selectively approaching the territorial integrity and sovereignty
of countries, and supporting Armenia's policies of deportation,
ethnic cleansing, aggression, and occupation.
“As the Western Azerbaijan Community, we constantly feel this
unjust approach and discrimination. Furthermore, the aggressive
rhetoric of the US Embassy in response to even the slightest
criticism or simple questions shows their hypocrisy regarding the
'freedom of speech' and 'diversity of opinion' they so often
preach.
We demand that the current US administration cease its
interference in our country's internal affairs, its discrimination
against our people, and its misuse of human rights for political
purposes," the declaration concluded.
