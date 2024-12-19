Patricia Davis, Owner Of Snthome Joins Sortworthy Advisory Board Bringing 48 Years Of Textile Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fashion and Interior Designer Patricia Davis to serve on Advisory Board for textile recycling company Sortworthy

- Socrates JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sortworthy , a company dedicated to sustainable textile recycling solutions, has made a significant addition to its advisory board. Patricia Davis , owner of sntHOME and Silver Needle & Thread Custom Sewing, has joined the board, bringing with her 48 years of experience in the fashion, interior design and textile industry. This partnership marks a major step towards furthering Sortworthy's mission of transforming waste into valuable resources and promoting sustainability and environmental change to reduce landfill waste.Davis, a renowned figure in the industry, has a long-standing commitment to sustainability and has been a pioneer in implementing eco-friendly practices in her own companies. Her expertise in fashion and sustainable production processes will be invaluable to Sortworthy as they continue to innovate and lead the way in sustainable solutions for textile waste."We are thrilled to have Patricia Davis join our advisory board," said Sortworthy CEO. "Her extensive knowledge and experience in the textile industry will be instrumental in guiding our company towards even more sustainable practices. We are confident that her contributions will help us achieve our goal of creating a more environmentally friendly future."Sortworthy's partnership with Davis is a testament to their dedication to sustainability and their commitment to making a positive impact on the environment. With her expertise and guidance, Sortworthy is poised to continue making strides in the recycling industry and setting an example for other companies to follow. Their use of cutting-edge technology for textile shredding, fiber to fiber recycling and the creation of insulation materials is transformingwaste into valuable resources.Sortworthy's innovative approach to textile recycling, combined with Davis' wealth of experience, is a promising development for the future of sustainable solutions for textile waste management. The company looks forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on the environment and the industry as a whole.

