Trouble For KT Rama Rao? Anti-Corruption Bureau Books BRS Leader Over Financial Irregularities In Formula-E Race

In a fresh trouble for KT Rama Rao, the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday booked the BRS leader in the case of alleged irregularities in arranging Formula-E car racing in Hyderabad.

The ACB has also booked IAS Arvindh Kumar as accused, reported ANI quoting sources.



A few days ago, telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma had granted permission to register a case over the issue.

More to come...