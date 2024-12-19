Trouble For KT Rama Rao? Anti-Corruption Bureau Books BRS Leader Over Financial Irregularities In Formula-E Race
Date
12/19/2024 8:18:02 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a fresh trouble for KT Rama Rao, the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday booked the BRS leader in the case of alleged financial irregularities in arranging Formula-E car racing in Hyderabad.
The ACB has also booked IAS Arvindh Kumar as accused, reported ANI quoting sources.
A few days ago, telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma had granted permission to register a case over the issue.
More to come...
MENAFN19122024007365015876ID1109012127
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.