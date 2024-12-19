Khalilzad: Pakistan Deserves International Sanctions

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. envoy to Afghanistan, criticized Pakistan's and called for sanctions and increased pressure against the country. Khalilzad stated that Pakistan deserves greater punitive measures due to its actions.

He wrote on his social X,“The #Pakistan government deserves sanctions and diplomatic pressure because it brutally used force against and even massacred peaceful demonstrators, and it is using lawfare – the misuse of the system for purposes – to keep Imran Khan in jail.”

He further added that It is time for change in Pakistan. The people of Pakistan want it, and they deserve it.

The U.S. recently imposed new sanctions on Pakistan's ballistic missile program. On Wednesday, December 18, Washington sanctioned four entities linked to the proliferation and delivery of missile systems.

In a statement, the U.S. State Department explained that these entities were targeted for their involvement in the development or transfer of such weapon systems.

In response, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the sanctions, calling them“biased.” The ministry argued that Pakistan's missile capabilities are essential for its self-defense and maintaining stability in South Asia, describing the U.S. decision as unfair.

The recent criticism from Khalilzad and the imposition of U.S. sanctions highlight growing international scrutiny of Pakistan's policies, both domestically and in the realm of defense. These actions indicate increasing pressure on Pakistan to reform its governance and military strategies.

For Pakistan, navigating these challenges will require balancing its defense priorities with diplomatic engagements to address concerns and avoid further isolation on the global stage.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram