Chapter On Kashmiri Sufi Saint Won’T Be Deleted From School Syllabus: CM Omar Abdullah

“I urge Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah to intervene and ensure that this crucial chapter is reinstated, thereby preserving and honouring our rich cultural and Sufi heritage.”

The reported deletion of the chapter on the life of Kashmir's patron saint from school syllabus was also strongly criticised by Peoples Conference (PC) chief and MLA, Sajad Gani Lone. He rebuked the Board of School Education (BOSE) for the reported deletion.

Taking to X, Sajad said,“BOSE has removed a chapter based on the saintly life of the greatly revered saint of Kashmir Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din Wali, from text books of class 9."

“We have all revered him and people irrespective of religion hold him in highest esteem. This is pure cultural terrorism. It is an assault on our culture and ethos. I as a Kashmiri, strongly condemn it."

“More than any time in the past, the current times are smudged with violence, greed and hatred. In these times our great Saint is a beacon of hope and role model for emulation. And for the BOSE removers - Our great Saint and his Saintly ways were etched in our hearts and minds much before BOSE came into existence.”