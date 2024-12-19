Ladki Bahin Scheme: Dec Installment To Be Disbursed After End Of Assembly's Winter Session, Says CM Fadnavis

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, Dec 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced in the Assembly that the state will provide the assistance amount under the flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana to the women beneficiaries after the conclusion of the ongoing winter session on December 21.

The MahaYuti government in the run-up to the November 20, 2024 Maharashtra Assembly had already deposited Rs 7,500 (Rs 1,500 per month) from July to November in the accounts of the 2.34 crore women beneficiaries.

The MahaYuti in its poll manifesto had promised to increase the monthly aid to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500. However, the Chief Minister did not mention whether the women beneficiaries would get Rs 2,100 for the month of December.

CM Fadnavis also scoffed at the rumours that the Ladki Bahin Yojana would be discontinued. He declared that it would continue in future without adding new criteria.

"There should not be any doubt. The government will fulfil the promises and continue schemes that were launched. None of the schemes will be closed. The beloved sisters (Ladki Bahin) who overwhelmingly voted for MahaYuti in the Assembly election will be paid the aid for December after the conclusion of the ongoing Winter Session,” he said.

Fadnavis also dismissed speculation that the number of women beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin scheme will be reduced.

"The government has come to know that a man took the benefit under the Ladki Bahin Yojana by opening nine new bank accounts. One who takes away the benefits of eligible women, how can we term him 'Ladka Bhau' (beloved brother)?" he wondered.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the poll promises for youth, farmers, senior citizens and the downtrodden would be fulfilled.

CM Fadnavis' announcement regarding the payment of aid for December under Ladki Bahin Yojana came after the government earmarked Rs 2,155 crore for the Women and Child Development Department in the supplementary demands of Rs 35,000 crore plus tabled in the state legislature on Monday.

The government has allocated Rs 1,400 crore for the Ladki Bahin Yojana in the supplementary demands.