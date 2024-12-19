Arms exports in Germany reaches record-breaking USD13.7 billion this year

(MENAFN) Germany's arms exports in 2024 have reached a record-breaking €13.2 billion (USD13.7 billion), surpassing all previous records, according to official data released late Wednesday. The Federal Ministry of Economics highlighted that Ukraine remained the largest recipient of German arms, receiving €8.1 billion, or 62 percent of the total approved exports. This reflects Germany's continued support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing war with Russia, with the ministry emphasizing that military aid to Ukraine also aligns with Germany's own security interests.



The 2024 arms export total surpassed the previous record of €12.2 billion set in 2023. Of the total exports, nearly €8.1 billion were allocated to weapons of war, while €5.1 billion were for other military equipment. The figures underscore Germany's significant role in supplying military resources to countries engaged in ongoing conflicts, with Ukraine being the primary beneficiary.



In addition to Ukraine, other major recipients of German arms exports included Singapore, which received €1.2 billion, Algeria with €559 million, and the United States, which approved nearly €299 million in military exports. These figures indicate Germany's strategic defense relationships with countries across various regions, including Europe, Asia, and North America.



Despite growing calls within Germany to impose an arms embargo on Israel due to its ongoing conflict in Gaza, Berlin continued to approve military equipment exports to Israel. In 2024, Germany sanctioned €161 million worth of military supplies for Israel. Although the German government temporarily suspended weapons deliveries to Israel earlier in the year, it resumed shipments after receiving assurances from Israel regarding the intended use of the military equipment.

MENAFN19122024000045015839ID1109011810