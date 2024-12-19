(MENAFN) The UN General Assembly has approved a Russian-proposed resolution aimed at combating the glorification of Nazism and neo-Nazism, despite opposition from Ukraine and several Western countries. The resolution, titled "Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism, and other practices fueling racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance," passed with 119 votes in favor, 53 against, and 10 abstentions.



Opponents of the resolution included Ukraine, which Russia has accused of promoting neo-Nazi ideologies, and many of its allies such as Canada, France, Germany, the UK, the US, the Baltic states, and Poland. Switzerland and Turkey were among the abstentions.



Maria Zabolotskaya, Russia's deputy representative to the UN, emphasized that the resolution was meant to foster dialogue and cooperation, not to label specific countries. She expressed concern over efforts by Western nations to disrupt international unity in combating neo-Nazism, racism, and xenophobia. Despite the opposition, Zabolotskaya stated that the vote demonstrated a global consensus against Nazism.



Ukraine’s representative explained the opposition, arguing that Russia's actions in Ukraine disqualified it from leading global anti-Nazi efforts. The resolution was amended to include a paragraph condemning Russia's justification of its territorial aggression as a fight against neo-Nazism, which Ukraine and others argued undermines genuine efforts to combat Nazism.



While non-binding, the resolution reflects the international community's stance on combating the glorification of Nazi ideology, including monuments and demonstrations that promote it.

