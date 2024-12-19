Erdogan demands international union, fairness at D-8 conference

(MENAFN) Turkey’s leader on Thursday demanded international union, fairness, and reestablishing attempts in conflict-battered Syria, resolving rising international wars and the issues in sustaining peace and steadiness.



"Unfortunately, in the face of increasing conflicts, crises, and wars, the institutions responsible for ensuring global security and stability are not fulfilling their duties," Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted in his address to the 11th D-8 in the capital of Egypt, Cairo.



Erdogan highlights the demand for deeper global collaboration and further emphasized late developments within the D-8 institute, especially the authorization of a trade deal with Egypt.



"With Egypt also approving the preferential trade agreement, it will now be possible to implement the agreement on a much broader scale," he added, stressing the potential for extended economic relations between affiliate nations.



The Turkish leader also underscored the necessity of involving less-improved countries in international initiatives.



"We aim to contribute to global justice and development by including the least developed countries in TEKNOFEST, the world's largest aviation and space festival," he noted, emphasizing the Turkish-based festival's part in encouraging technological development through borders.

