Turkey denies US claims of peace deal with PKK/YPG/SDG, describing it 'slip of tongue'
Date
12/19/2024 8:37:11 AM
(MENAFN) Turkey on Thursday denied claims of a peace deal with the horror organization PKK/YPG, working under the so-called SDF label, after a statement on the considered cease-fire by the US State Department.
"We do not negotiate with terrorist organizations; we believe this is a slip of the tongue," National Defense Ministry representative Zeki Akturk stated, denying any claims of discussions with certain organizations.
In a weekly media summary at the ministry, Akturk delivered robust statements on many major global and peace problems.
The Turkish armed forces remain their attempts both locally and through limits against a variety of horror organizations, comprising the PKK and its terrorist subdivisions in Syria, the PKK/PYD and PKK/YPG, Daesh/ISIS, as well as the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) – the organization behind a beaten 2016 coup attempt – based on to the representative.
Forty-one terrorists were deactivated in the previous week, he noted, taking the overall figure of counteracted terrorists since this January 1 to 2,959, pending 3,000 for the whole year.
MENAFN19122024000045016755ID1109012195
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.