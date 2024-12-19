In A Historic Boost To Enrollment, First AI Classes At Ghaziabad Anganwadis Received With Enthusiasm

(MENAFN- IANS) Ghaziabad, Dec 19 (IANS) On September 1, a groundbreaking initiative, spearheaded by Governor Anandiben Patel, was launched in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad as the country's first AI classes kicked off at local Anganwadis. This innovative step has already begun to make waves, bringing a digital to early childhood education.

Since the launch, there has been a remarkable surge in student attendance and enrollment. The use of smart Android TVs in the Anganwadis has allowed children to learn in an interactive, engaging environment, with lessons ranging from daily habits to the importance of education. With AI-powered content, kids are learning everything from basic manners - such as greeting parents and attending school on time - to more creative tasks like recognising pictures and creating stories.

The results have been promising. Attendance and enrollment have jumped by more than 50 per cent, as children eagerly embrace this modern learning approach. The enthusiasm among young learners has been palpable, with many expressing excitement about attending their classes and participating in AI-driven lessons. The change is not just in numbers but also in the attitude towards education, as children now seem more motivated and engaged.

By the beginning of the next year, the initiative will be expanded to 50 more Anganwadis, bringing AI education to an even wider audience.

Experts believe that this shift will not only continue to increase enrollments but also improve the overall quality of early childhood education in the region.

A Supervisor at one of the Anganwadi centres spoke about the transformation. "This is the country's first AI-based teaching initiative, and it's proving to be incredibly beneficial for the children. Before adopting this digital method, the children's performance was not as strong. But now, they are more creative, and we've seen a significant increase in enrollment."

The initiative also mirrors the earlier success of efforts to combat malnutrition in these centres, showing that a holistic approach to child development is proving to be highly effective. This new wave of AI-driven education is not only enhancing learning outcomes but also helping instil valuable life skills among young children.

Child Development Project Officer (CDO), Abhinav Gopal, expressed his satisfaction with the programme's progress: "The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with a 50 per cent increase in enrollment. Children are showing consistent interest, and their attendance has improved dramatically. The digital platform has made engaging them much easier, and we've seen a positive impact on their attention spans. As we expand to more Anganwadis, we're focusing not only on academics but also on teaching basic manners and healthy habits."

As AI becomes an integral part of the learning process, it is clear that Ghaziabad's Anganwadis are setting a new standard for early education in India, blending technology with traditional values to create a brighter future for young minds.