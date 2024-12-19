Iranian Leader asks for collaboration between D-8 affiliates to end Israeli strikes

(MENAFN) Iranian Leader Masoud Pezeshkian asked Thursday Muslim nations to partner to finish Israeli strikes in Gaza, Lebanon as well as Syria.



Speaking at the D-8 in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, Pezeshkian stated the “brutal killings of civilians” in Gaza have “revealed new dimensions of terror.”



“It is our religious, legal, and humanitarian duty to take more practical and immediate actions to prevent further harm to our loved ones in crisis-stricken areas,” he also noted.



Israel has begun a genocidal conflict on Gaza that has murdered approximately 45,100 individuals, typically females and kids, since a Hamas strike on October 7, the previous year.



The Iranian president ripped to Cairo late Wednesday to take part in the D-8 Organization for Economic collaboration conference held by Egypt in 2024.



The trip was the initial by an Iranian leader to Egypt in more than 10 years, as ties among both nations have long been stressed.



The D-8 affiliate nations are Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Egypt, as well as Nigeria. It was established in 1997 over the Istanbul Declaration of the Summit of Heads of State.

