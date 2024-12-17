REAL MADRID WORLD TO HOST THE ULTIMATE MATCH VIEWING EVENT FOR THE 2024 FIFA INTERCONTINENTAL CUP FINAL

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 December 2024: World, Dubai’s newest theme park located at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the ultimate destination for Madridistas and thrill-seekers, is rolling out the white carpet for an unforgettable night of football, food, and fun! The park invites fans to a spectacular event on Wednesday, 18th December, at the stunning Cibeles Fountain in the football-themed park, as Real Madrid takes on the world in the 2024 Intercontinental Cup final, live from Doha’s Lusail Stadium. The action kicks off at 8:00pm, with the match starting at 9:00pm, bringing the excitement of the championship showdown.



The evening promises more than just the match – it’s a celebration of the Madridista spirit! With live music, captivating entertainment, and an incredible selection of food and beverages, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, the event ensures an electric atmosphere for every fan. Foodies can indulge in Spanish-inspired dishes at Hala Madrid Restaurant, a dining spot where the club’s iconic colours and symbols set the stage for a fiesta. For a more relaxed experience, guests can unwind at Academy Café, nestled in an outdoor setting inspired by the Challenge Games Arena. Adding a thrilling twist to the night, one lucky fan will win an official signed Real Madrid jersey!



Beyond the match viewing, Real Madrid World offers over 40 original rides and attractions, making it a must-visit destination for families, football enthusiasts, and theme park fans alike. The park is home to the world’s tallest amusement ride, Stars Flyer, standing at an incredible 460 feet and dedicated to the club’s legendary players. For thrill-seekers, the Hala Madrid Coaster – the region’s first wooden roller coaster – captures the high-energy journey of Real Madrid’s European Cup triumphs, delivering an adrenaline-filled ride that mirrors the club’s illustrious legacy.



Tickets for the event are priced at AED 200 per person, with AED 150 redeemable on food and beverages, ensuring a night of indulgence and unmissable football action.



