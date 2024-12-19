Tel Aviv District Court resumes trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

(MENAFN) The Tel Aviv District Court resumed the trial of Israeli Prime on Wednesday, as he continues to testify in three cases. Netanyahu had been scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, but the session was cancelled for "security reasons" due to his visit to the occupied Syrian Mount Hermon region.



Today’s hearing will focus on Netanyahu's testimony in "Case 4000," which involves allegations that the telecommunications company Bezeq provided Netanyahu and his wife with favorable coverage on the Walla News website in exchange for financial benefits. Bezeq is owned by Shaul Elovitch, who is also at the center of the case.



As per the court’s decision, Netanyahu is required to testify for several hours, three days a week, until his testimony concludes. This marks a significant moment in Israeli history, as Netanyahu is the first sitting prime minister to face trial during his time in office. He faces charges of corruption, bribery, and breach of trust in three major cases, known as "1000," "2000," and "4000," with the indictment being filed by former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in November 2019.

MENAFN19122024000045015687ID1109011329