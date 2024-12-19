Top 3 Best Places To Work In Vietnam For 2024 Revealed Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 - Novo Nordisk , Roche , and Diversey have been recognized as the top three best places to work in Vietnam for 2024, according to the prestigious Best Places to Work certification program. These organizations have been honored for their exceptional commitment to employee well-being, professional development, and creating people-first workplace cultures.



Novo Nordisk , a global healthcare leader, secured the top position for its dedication to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes employee well-being, growth, and innovation. With a focus on continuous learning, inclusivity, and work-life balance, Novo Nordisk has created a supportive and empowering environment for its employees. Its commitment to employee engagement, collaboration, and meaningful work has set it apart as an employer of choice in Vietnam.



Roche , a global leader in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, earned the second spot for its unwavering commitment to innovation, diversity, and employee satisfaction. By cultivating a culture of collaboration, professional growth, and work-life balance, Roche has created a positive and supportive work environment. The company's ongoing focus on its employees' well-being and development has solidified its position as one of Vietnam's top employers.



Diversey , a global leader in hygiene and cleaning solutions, has been ranked third for its exceptional workplace practices. Known for its focus on sustainability, innovation, and employee well-being, Diversey has built an inclusive and engaging workplace culture. The company's ongoing commitment to providing employees with a supportive environment where they feel valued and motivated has earned it recognition among the top employers in Vietnam.



Best Places to Work is an internationally recognized program that celebrates organizations committed to advancing workplace excellence and delivering exceptional employee experiences.



