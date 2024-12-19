MBK Partners And Young Poong Expand Stake In Korea Zinc To 46.7% Of Voting Shares

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--MBK Partners, through its special-purpose company, Korea Corporate Holdings Co., Ltd., has acquired an additional 1.13% stake in Korea Zinc.

This latest increases MBK Partners and Young Poong's combined stake in Korea Zinc to 40.97% of the total issued shares and 46.7% of the shares, excluding treasury stock, positioning the group closer to majority control.

According to disclosures from the Supervisory Service's electronic reporting system, Korea Corporate Investment Holdings purchased 234,451 shares (1.13% of Korea Zinc's total issued shares) through open-market trading under the "Careful Discretion" (CD) method between November 12 and December 18.

With this transaction, Korea Corporate Investment Holdings now independently holds 7.82% of Korea Zinc's total issued shares (8.9% of voting shares). This includes the 5.32% stake acquired via a tender offer completed on October 14 and a 1.36% stake purchased on the open market last month. Combined with Young Poong and related parties' existing 33.13% stake, as well as an additional 0.02% Young Poong acquired through the tender offer, MBK Partners and Young Poong have expanded their position as the largest shareholders of Korea Zinc.

An MBK Partners representative commented,“This acquisition lays a strong foundation for reclaiming our rights as the largest shareholder, including management control rights which legitimately belong to the largest shareholder, and serves as a pivotal step towards strengthening the company's corporate governance.”

