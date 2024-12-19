Milvio Energy Sells 51.7 Mwp Solar PV Portfolio To Re:Cap Global Investors Group

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Milvio has successfully signed a forward RTB (Ready-to-Build) sale agreement for a portfolio of 11 solar PV projects in Germany, totalling 51.7 MWp with re:cap green energy Deutschland GmbH a project development entity within the re:cap global investors group (“re:cap”). This agreement marks a significant milestone for both parties, underlining their shared commitment to advancing energy infrastructure in the German market. Frankfurt-based consulting firm Capcora acted as M&A advisor on the side of Milvio in this transaction.



The portfolio comprises 11 ground-mounted solar PV projects at various stages of development. 8 of these projects are located in North Rhine-Westphalia, while the remaining projects are located in Saxony-Anhalt and Lower Saxony. Three projects have already secured building permits, while the remaining projects are expected to reach RTB status between Q1 and Q4 of 2025, respectively.



This structured transaction allows Milvio Energy to capitalize on its development expertise while enabling re:cap to secure high-quality, ready-to-build assets for its renewable energy portfolio.



“This agreement demonstrates our ability to deliver high-quality solar projects at scale while partnering with leading international investors like re:cap. It is a testament to our strong pipeline and commitment to the German renewable energy market” said Henri Constantin Stahl, managing director at Milvio Energy.



re:cap is a leading investment manager specializing in energy transition and renewable energy assets with a long-term heritage in the German market. This deal strengthens re:cap's position in the German solar sector while contributing to its growing portfolio of sustainable energy investments.



“We are pleased that we were able to secure this portfolio of RTB solar projects, which reflects our focus on high-quality investments in key European markets. The German solar sector continues to offer tremendous potential, and this transaction further solidifies our position as a key player in renewable energy,” commented Thomas Seibel, CEO at re:cap.



“We are proud to have advised Milvio on this efficient transaction. It represents our second collaboration with Milvio, underlining our commitment to long-term partnerships and efficiency in deal execution. Our deep understanding of the client's needs and the renewable energy market allowed us to deliver a tailored solution”, said José Joaquín Muñoz Osuna, Director at Capcora.



On the legal side re:cap was advised by Stock+Partner while Milvio received legal support by RST Rechtsanwälte.



About Milvio

Energy Milvio Energy is a renewable energy developer and operator specializing in solar PV and large scale battery storage projects. With a strong track record in Germany, the company delivers high-quality projects across the renewable energy value chain, from development to operation.





About re:cap global investors ag

re:cap global investors ag is a leading international investment advisor specializing in the energy transition and renewable energy sectors. The company supports the FP Lux series of funds with a dedicated team that evaluates and selects high-potential projects.

In addition to investment advisory services, re:cap-directly or through its group companies-acts as a commercial and technical asset manager. This includes overseeing the operation of renewable energy plants and conducting regular reviews to optimize processes and revenue streams.

As a boutique firm, re:cap delivers premium, tailored advice to institutional investors, guiding their investments in renewable energy infrastructure projects. To date, re:cap has reviewed over 229 gigawatts of projects and recommended more than 1.3 gigawatts for acquisition by FP Lux funds.

re:cap global investors ag is part of the FP Investment Partners alliance, a multi-boutique platform that provides institutional investors with access to innovative asset managers across equities, alternatives, and real assets.

About Capcora

Capcora is an independent financial advisory boutique specializing in M&A and project finance services to accelerate the energy transition in Europe. Founded in 2015, the Frankfurt-based company helps its clients succeed in the renewable energy and infrastructure sectors by advising them on sell-side and buy-side transactions, and by raising mezzanine, unitranche or senior debt.









