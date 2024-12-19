عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Confirms First Severe Case Of Bird Flu

US Confirms First Severe Case Of Bird Flu


12/19/2024 4:04:38 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US Centers for disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Confirmed the first severe case of H5N1 Bird Flu in the United States.
In addition, CDC reported that a patient has been hospitalized with a severe case of avian influenza A(H5N1) virus ("H5N1 bird flu") infection in Louisiana, indicating that, despite this recent case, its assessment of the risk of virus transmission to the general population remains low.
Prior to this case, the United States had reported 61 infection cases associated with the current outbreak, all of which were classified as mild.

MENAFN19122024000067011011ID1109010795


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search