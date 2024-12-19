US Confirms First Severe Case Of Bird Flu

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC) Confirmed the first severe case of H5N1 Bird Flu in the United States.

In addition, CDC reported that a patient has been hospitalized with a severe case of avian influenza A(H5N1) virus ("H5N1 bird flu") infection in Louisiana, indicating that, despite this recent case, its assessment of the risk of virus transmission to the general population remains low.

Prior to this case, the United States had reported 61 infection cases associated with the current outbreak, all of which were classified as mild.

