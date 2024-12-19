AICTE And Myanatomy Establish Strategic Alliance, Initiating A New Era For Skill Assessment And Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking move to enhance technical education and skill development, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and MyAnatomy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to address the evolving needs of India's workforce. This strategic alliance signifies a substantial leap towards bridging the gap between academia and industry, fostering a globally competitive talent ecosystem.For nearly Eight Decades, AICTE has been at the forefront of technical education in India, driving innovation, excellence, and employability through visionary initiatives. The council's internship and job portals have connected over 550 million students with opportunities across 76,000+ companies, while its Global Developer Corps (GDC) program and Post-Doctoral Fellowship scheme have further strengthened India's position as a leader in AI technologies and cutting-edge research.AICTE has taken a humble yet transformative initiative to incorporate skill assessments into its internship portal . By partnering with MyAnatomy, a leading AI-driven digital talent platform, AICTE aims to enhance skill diagnosis, competency mapping, and career progression. This collaboration leverages MyAnatomy's advanced assessment technologies to create industry-aligned skill development programs, personalized learning paths, and job-role-specific assessments like the National Competence and Employability Test (NCET).MyAnatomy is a cutting-edge digital talent platform that leverages AI and automation to seamlessly connect employers, job seekers, and educational institutions, revolutionizing the talent landscape. With a skill-first approach, MyAnatomy offers comprehensive solutions such as Skill Assessment, Recruitment as a Service and Learning-as-a-Service, along with an end-to-end Recruitment Process Management System. The platform empowers candidates by identifying skill gaps, creating personalized career roadmaps, and enhancing employability. MyAnatomy is committed to fostering a balanced and thriving talent ecosystem that meets the dynamic demands of today's workforce.This collaboration marks a significant milestone in addressing the evolving needs of India's workforce. By combining AICTE's vast network and regulatory framework with My Anatomy's innovative technology, the partnership aims to:1.Empower individuals across various professional profiles with highly advanced, scientifically designed AI-driven assessments and interviews for accurate self-diagnosis of skills.2.Enable professionals to create personalized career progress plans, paving the way for successful futures in an increasingly competitive job market.3.Provide organizations with enhanced tools to identify the right candidates, ensuring a perfect match between skills and job requirements.4.Bridge the gap between academia and industry by aligning skill development programs with current market demands.5.Optimize campus placements, Internships and Career progression plans with well-designed Learning paths, enhancing the employability of fresh graduates.Dr. Chandrasekhar Budha , CCO, AICTE stated,“Our partnership with MyAnatomy represents a significant technological leap in skills assessment. We're committed to preparing India's youth for tomorrow's workforce through holistic, diversified skill evaluation.”Mr. Chinmay Kumar Dash , CEO, MyAnatomy, emphasized,“This collaboration combines innovative AI technology with AICTE's educational expertise to nurture India's talent ecosystem and drive global competitiveness.”As India continues to cement its position as a global technology and innovation hub, this partnership between AICTE and MyAnatomy stands as a testament to the nation's commitment to developing a skilled, adaptable, and world-class workforce. This initiative aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat by enhancing employability- building a developed, empowered and globally competitive India.For Media Inquiries, Contact:

