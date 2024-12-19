'Archaic Dinosaurs': Social Media Not Impressed As FFI Jury Head Calls 'All We Imagine As Light' 'Technically Poor'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Federation of India (FFI) has faced sharp criticism for choosing Laapataa Ladies as India's official Oscar entry. veteran Hansal Mehta was one of the strong voices in favour of All We Imagine as Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, as a much better choice. Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, is now out of the Oscar 2025 competition.

FFI President Ravi Kottarakara had earlier told Hindustan Times that All We Imagine as Light was 'a European film taking place in India'.

| Diljit Dosanjh enjoys shikara ride on Dal Lake in Kashmir, shares videos | Watch

“The jury said that they were watching a European film taking place in India , not an Indian film taking place in India,” he told HT.

In an interview with HT, FFI jury head Jahnu Barua has now defended the selection of Laapataa Ladies.

“The jury felt that the films which have gone to the Oscars in the last few years lacked Indian-ness. A film needs to represent the nation. We felt that Laapataa Ladies had all the right elements and presented the social chaos we go through brilliantly,” he said.

| UK salaries 'absolute joke': Indian professor's post starts debate

At the same time, he called All We Imagine as Light“technically poor”.“The jury felt that her film was very poor technically,” he said.

Social media reactions

Some social media users have not taken Jahnu Barua's comments well.

“Jahnu Barua says all we imagine as the light was poor technically! Haha, these archaic dinosaurs decide which movies are more Indian. How many big awards did he win internationally? I would like to know,” wrote one user.