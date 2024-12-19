Grundfos Celebrates 40 Year Anniversary In Saudi Arabia, Unveils Vision For Sustainable Water Management

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Grundfos marks 40th anniversary on December 16, 2024, in Riyadh, uniting regional leaders for a milestone event, including a panel discussion on sustainable water management aligned with the KSA Vision 2030.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technology, commemorated its 40th anniversary in Saudi Arabia with a landmark event at the JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh. The celebration, themed“Safeguarding Water for Future Generations,” brought together leaders, officials, and stakeholders to reflect on four decades of innovation and to outline a visionary approach to sustainable water management in alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

The evening was marked by a line-up of speakers, including Morten Bach Jensen, EVP & Divisional CEO of Domestic Building Services; and Hamed Heyhat, EVP & CEO of Grundfos Water Utility, and Michael Nielsen, Senior Regional Sales Director, Grundfos Water Utility – IMEA, Abdulaziz Daghestani, Area Sales Director, Water Utilities, MENA and Country Director for Saudi Arabia at Grundfos, among others; Their speeches highlighted the company's pivotal role in addressing Saudi Arabia's water challenges, from energy-efficient solutions to large-scale domestic water, and wastewater reuse projects, all while aligning with the Kingdom's ambitious sustainability goals.

The event was also attended by prominent figures, including His Royal Highness Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Excellency Sheikh Alwaleed Ahmed Aldahash Altwaijri. Their presence highlighted the importance of advancing sustainable water solutions and reinforced the collaborative efforts towards achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals.

“Over the past 40 years, we have worked side-by-side with Saudi Arabia to implement transformative water solutions,” said Michael Nielsen.“This milestone is not only a celebration of our past achievements but a commitment to lead the way in securing water for future generations through innovation and collaboration.”

Driving Knowledge Exchange and Innovation

A cornerstone of the event was a compelling panel discussion moderated by Jørn Bang Andersen, Head of Trade at the Danish Consulate in Riyadh. Panelists included Haifa Alshammari, Editor of the Green and Blue page at Arab News; Martin Palsa, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and General Manager Germany at Grundfos; and Eng. Bandar M. Alshammari, General Manager of Capital Projects Division at the National Water Company. The panel explored collaborative approaches to tackling Saudi Arabia's water challenges, with key insights into:



Innovation and Sustainability: Highlighting how advanced technologies are transforming water management and supporting energy-efficient solutions.

Vision 2030 Alignment: Discussing the critical role of public-private partnerships in achieving national goals for water reuse, resource conservation, and sustainable urban development. Media's Role in Awareness: Emphasizing the importance of storytelling in bridging the knowledge gap and inspiring communities to value and conserve water resources.

Martin Palsa of Grundfos shared examples of innovative solutions driving impact across Saudi Arabia, including the Al Haer Sewage Treatment Plant and the Qiddiya Wastewater Treatment Plant, both of which demonstrate the potential for scalable water reuse technologies. Meanwhile, Bandar Alshammari highlighted the National Water Company's initiatives to enhance water sustainability through strategic partnerships with private sector leaders like Grundfos.

“Collaboration is the key to unlocking sustainable water solutions,” said Palsa.“By working with partners across government, industry, and communities, we are creating transformative impacts that align with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and beyond.”

Strengthening Partnerships for a Sustainable Future

Over the past four decades, Grundfos has played an instrumental role in some of the Kingdom's most transformative water projects, including Green Riyadh , where advanced irrigation systems are expanding urban greenery while conserving water, and the Red Sea Development , where Grundfos' cutting-edge pumps ensure energy-efficient water management for over 1,200 hotel rooms. In Riyadh, state-of-the-art SCALA2 smart solutions have set new standards in residential water efficiency, while partnerships with the region's largest dairy producer have supported sustainable water management across multiple facilities.

These achievements exemplify the power of collaboration in addressing complex water challenges and driving meaningful innovation.“Saudi Arabia's vision for a sustainable future inspires us to push boundaries and deliver solutions that matter,” said Hasan Avci, Senior Regional Director, DBS Division, IMEA.“This milestone event reaffirms our role as a trusted partner in the Kingdom's journey toward water sustainability.”

With a long-standing dedication to its customers and partners in the Middle East, Grundfos continues to lead the way in delivering resilient and intelligent water solutions that shape the future of water management in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.