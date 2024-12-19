KFin Technologies joins BlackRock’s Aladdin Provider Network

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, – December 18, 2024 – KFin Technologies Ltd. (KFintech) – a leader in technology and fund administration solutions for asset management – has joined BlackRock’s Aladdin Provider network to enhance its operating model with asset managers, making it more standardised and efficient. The collaboration will see KFintech join a growing community of the world’s largest asset servicers – enabling it to offer differentiated fund administration and accounting services to clients.



The asset management industry can often be constrained by legacy systems, manual processes, inconsistent data standards and limited integration across workflows, all of which can lead to sizeable inefficiencies and risks for companies.



By leveraging the Aladdin® platform’s propriety data interfaces and workflows, KFintech will be able to better integrate the flow of data between KFintech and asset managers on the platform. This, in turn, will enable KFintech to digitize manual processes, align reference data and research fund activity in real-time, and conduct middle office operations on behalf of clients.



Sreekanth Nadella, Managing Director and CEO of KFin Technologies "It is a matter of pride for KFintech to join BlackRock’s Aladdin Provider network. We are excited to leverage Aladdin’s sophisticated data connectivity capabilities to enhance the service we provide to clients, allowing them to benefit from a more streamlined operating model, increased automation, and a reduction in the risk of errors.



The collaboration aligns with our vision to deliver transformative and data-driven solutions to the asset managers by expanding our capabilities globally. KFintech – with its expertise spanning over four decades in asset servicing solutions and digital and big data solutions – will be further propelled by Aladdin’s data connectivity capabilities to provide a compelling value proposition to the asset managers”



Tarek Chouman, Global Head of Aladdin Client Business, BlackRock, said, “We are delighted to welcome KFintech to the Aladdin Provider network and enable our shared clients to connect data seamlessly through a single platform and bring clarity and efficiency to the entire investment workflow.”





