Tata Power Club Enerji’s National Urja Mela Brings Together Students & Teachers from 10 States to Champion Energy Conservation and Green Innovation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 18, 2024 : Reflecting the spirit of National Energy Conservation Day, Tata Power proudly hosted the National Urja Mela 2024 at New Delhi, bringing together

1000 + students and teachers comprising 150 schools from 10 states across India to champion innovation and sustainability, while fostering the next generation of leaders to drive energy conservation efforts. This annual event, a flagship initiative under Tata Power’s award-winning Club Enerji program, highlighted the pivotal role of youth in creating a sustainable future in line with the company’s ‘Sustainable is Attainable’ movement.



The event featured an exciting array of activities , including competitions, workshops, and cultural performances designed to inspire students to become eco-conscious leaders. The event also featured a heartfelt homage to Late Shri Ratan Tata, honoring his unparalleled contributions to nation-building and sustainable progress. This tribute set an inspiring tone, reaffirming Tata Power’s commitment to his visionary legacy.



Mr. Himal Tewari, CHRO, Chief-Sustainability & CSR at Tata Power, said, “Sustainability begins with awareness, and the National Urja Mela reflects our commitment to nurturing innovation and responsibility in young minds. This initiative emphasizes the critical importance of energy conservation and environmental protection, empowering youth from across the country to drive a greener, more sustainable future. In collaboration with Tata Power, they will shape the new energy landscape, advancing a future centered on sustainability and the goal of achieving carbon net-zero.”



Through the Club Enerji program, we have engaged with over 1200 schools across 18 states and aim to expand our reach to over 1500 schools by the next financial year."



A special session by Ms. Prachi Shevgaonkar, Sustainability Brand Ambassador, Tata Power , motivated students to adopt sustainable practices and take actionable steps toward combating climate change. Adding further value, Tata Power's CSR initiative, Anokha Dhaaga, showcased eco-friendly products crafted by women artisans. This display not only emphasized sustainable business practices but also inspired students to explore innovative avenues for green entrepreneurship.



Mr. Gajanan S. Kale, CEO of Tata Power-DDL, remarked: “The event brings together students from 10 different states, creating a diverse platform for learning and collaboration. Through this Urja Mela, we are not just educating, but empowering students to become proactive leaders in their communities. They are being equipped to promote sustainable practices and champion resource conservation by learning from one another and sharing best practices at this national-level platform”. The Guest of Honour, Professor Balram Pani, Dean of Colleges, Delhi University along with Mr. S. Sunil, Dy. Director of Education (Sports), Land and Estate, Govt of NCT of Delhi appreciated the efforts of Tata Power and the participants, emphasizing the pivotal role of youth in combating climate change. The Chief Guest Maj. Gen. SN Vishwasrao, SM, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate Delhi concluded the event with an inspiring address.



The National Urja Mela 2024 reinforces Tata Power’s commitment to fostering eco-conscious leaders and driving clean energy solutions. Aligned with the theme "Sustainable is Attainable," the event highlighted Tata Power’s mission to popularize green energy across India. Through initiatives like Club Enerji, Tata Power empowers the next generation to embrace sustainability. By promoting green products and solutions, Tata Power makes sustainability achievable for millions.





