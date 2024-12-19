Ooredoo Kuwait Celebrates the First Anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's Leadership

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait, 18 December 2024] In honor of the first anniversary of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assuming leadership of the State of Kuwait, Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications company, has announced renaming its network to “Meshal Al-Ezz”, as an expression of pride and appreciation for His Highness’s wise leadership and visionary direction.

Additionally, Ooredoo Kuwait has adorned its headquarters building; Ooredoo Tower, located in the heart of Kuwait City with an image of His Highness as a tribute to this special occasion.

This initiative is part of Ooredoo’s efforts to highlight the national achievements that have been realized under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad the Amir of Kuwait over the past year. The country has witnessed significant development in various fields, including economic support, infrastructure development, and the strengthening of Kuwait's regional and international standing.

A Year of Progress and Achievements

Under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait has experienced a remarkable year of significant achievements. The country has strengthened its regional and international position and made tangible progress towards sustainable development across multiple sectors – wit efforts focused on advancing development, driving growth, and enhancing prosperity in various areas.

The leadership of His Highness has been characterized by wisdom, foresight, and decisive action, which have had a positive impact on the country and its citizens.

Ooredoo Kuwait Reaffirms Its Commitment to Kuwait Vision 2035

In line with its ongoing commitment, Ooredoo Kuwait reaffirms its support for the ambitious vision of His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad to achieve the objectives of “New Kuwait 2035”. The company aims to play a vital role in realizing this vision through the following key initiatives:

• Technological Innovation: Keeping pace with the latest developments in the telecommunications sector and offering innovative solutions that drive Kuwait’s digital transformation.

• Employee and Youth Empowerment: Launching training programs and creating job opportunities for Kuwaiti youth to develop their skills and prepare them to become future leaders.

• Sustainability and Environmental Initiatives: Adopting environmentally friendly strategies and supporting government initiatives to achieve sustainable development goals.

• Partnership with Government Entities: Enhancing collaboration with government institutions to develop the country’s digital infrastructure and improve the quality of life for citizens and residents.

Ooredoo Kuwait also emphasized its ongoing support for government initiatives and community events that bring positive impact to Kuwaiti society. As part of this celebration, the company’s headquarters in the heart of Kuwait City has been adorned with an image of His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,

In his statement, Mr. Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain, CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait, expressed his pride in honoring this national occasion, saying: “We are honored to celebrate this blessed national occasion, and we reaffirm our commitment to contributing to the goals of Kuwait Vision 2035”.

“All members of the Ooredoo Kuwait team are proud to extend their warmest congratulations and sincerest wishes to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his first anniversary as the Amir of the State of Kuwait and his assumption of leadership. We pray Allah grants him continued success and guidance, and that Kuwait continues to prosper, grow, and remain safe and stable under his wise headship.”



Al-Babtain further noted: “Renaming our network to 'Meshal Al-Ezz' and adorning our headquarters with the image of His Highness is a reflection of our appreciation for the great achievements made under his leadership. It is also our way of celebrating this historic occasion marking his first anniversary as the.”

A Call for Celebration and Joint Efforts

Ooredoo Kuwait believes that the joint efforts of the public and private sectors are essential for realizing Kuwait’s future ambitions. On this occasion, the company invites all citizens and residents to join in the celebration of this joyous occasion and work hand in hand for a brighter future for Kuwait.







