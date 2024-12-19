Announcement Of Early Redemption (Incl. The Record Date And The Payment Date) Of The Inbank Bonds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS Inbank has decided to prematurely redeem the subordinated bonds issued on 19 December 2019, registered under ISIN code EE3300001544 (hereinafter: Inbank T2 2029 Subordinated Bonds). The early redemption is carried out in accordance with the terms and conditions of Inbank T2 2029 Subordinated Bonds, which permit full or partial early redemption after 19 December 2024, provided that investors are notified at least 30 days in advance and with the prior consent of the Supervisory Authority. With its Management Board from 16 December 2024, the Financial Supervisory Authority has given its consent to early redemption.

All 8000 Inbank T2 2029 Subordinated Bonds, each with a nominal value of EUR 1,000 and total value of EUR 8,000,000, will be prematurely redeemed. Bondholders will receive the nominal value of their respective bonds along with accrued and unpaid interest up to the redemption date. The amount payable to the investor for one bond shall be EUR 1,003.5.

The payment date will be 20 January 2025, and the list of bondholders will be fixed on 17 January 2025, at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system (the record date).

Inbank also announces the redemption of the Additional Tier 1 temporary write-down notes issued on 19 December 2018, registered with ISIN code EE3300111590 (hereafter: Inbank AT1 Bonds). The redemption is carried out in accordance with the terms and conditions of Inbank AT1 Bonds, which permit full or partial redemption after 19 December 2023, provided that investors are notified at least 30 days in advance and with the prior consent of the Financial Supervisory Authority. With its Management Board resolution from 16 December 2024, the Financial Supervisory Authority has given its consent to redemption.

All 315 Inbank AT1 Bonds, each with a nominal value of EUR 10,000 and total value of EUR 3,150,000, will be redeemed. Bondholders will receive the nominal value of their respective bonds along with accrued and unpaid interest up to the redemption date. The amount payable to the investors for one bond will be EUR 10,126.67.

The payment date will be 30 January 2025, and the list of bondholders will be fixed on 29 January 2025, at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system (the record date).

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 6,200 merchants, Inbank has 881,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

