Global crude steel output rises slightly in November

(MENAFN) Global crude steel production reached 146.8 million tons in November, showing a modest 0.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year, the World Steel Association (worldsteel) reported on Monday.



China, the leading global steel producer, recorded a 2.5 percent increase, producing 78.4 million tons.



India, the second-largest producer, achieved a notable 4.5 percent annual growth, with output reaching 12.4 million tons.



Conversely, other major producers experienced declines. Japan's production dropped by 3.1 percent to 6.9 million tons, while the US recorded a 2.8 percent decrease, producing 6.4 million tons. Russia saw a significant 9.2 percent drop, totaling 5.5 million tons, and South Korea's output fell by 3.6 percent to 5.2 million tons.



In Europe, Germany’s production rose by 8.6 percent to 2.9 million tons, and Türkiye reported a slight 0.7 percent increase, producing 3 million tons of crude steel.



Despite the November increase, global crude steel production from January to November fell by 1.4 percent, totaling 1.7 billion tons. The World Steel Association represents about 85 percent of the world’s steel production.

