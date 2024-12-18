Real Outclass Pachuca To Clinch Intercontinental Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Despite Real Madrid's struggles in recent times, this was a result that was never in doubt. The Spanish giants brushed past Mexican side Pachuca to clinch the Intercontinental Cup title at Lusail last night.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr scored a goal each, with Rodrygo adding another after a spectacular solo effort, as Real capped off an exceptional year with yet another title. Against underdogs Pachuca, Real faced an opponent well below their level. Still, as coach Carlo Ancelotti had warned on the eve of the match:“Every game is a trap, particularly the Cup ones.”

Madrid started off slow, but once they warmed up on a cold night, the La Liga and Champions League holders ran away with the title - their ninth global trophy, including three in the original Intercontinental Cup format and five FIFA Club World Cups. Ancelotti, who has been under pressure for his team's underwhelming performances this season, became the most decorated coach in Real Madrid's history with his 15th title, surpassing the 14 trophies won by Miguel Munoz, who managed the Spanish powerhouse in the 1960s and '70s.

“I am very happy, it is natural,” the 65-year-old Ancelotti said.“We did the things we prepared, and this made the difference. Everyone played a good match. I am very happy. It was a match that, in the middle of the season, could have caused problems, and instead, we deservedly won it. We didn't get off to a good start but finished well, showing great attitude.”

The Italian coach will hope that last night's victory helps regroup his side, which has struggled defensively this season – not least due to the absence of defenders Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, both sidelined long-term with ACL tears.

Currently sitting third in La Liga with 37 points from 17 games, Real trail leaders Barcelona by just one point, although Barca have played an additional game. Their Champions League campaign, however, remains precarious, with automatic progression to the Round of 16 far from guaranteed.

Ancelotti will also be pleased with the performances of Mbappe and Vinícius, who combined for the opening goal. The French star, who missed Madrid's 3-3 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday due to a thigh problem, played 62 minutes without any visible discomfort. Meanwhile, Vinícius played the full match, having returned from injury during Tuesday's Champions League win in Bergamo.

Exactly two years to the day after his iconic hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final at the same venue - which France lost to Argentina on penalties - Mbappe opened the scoring with a clinical finish. Jude Bellingham's perfectly timed pass set up Vinícius, who mesmerised with dazzling footwork to evade Pachuca goalkeeper Carlos Moreno. The Brazilian then squared the ball to Mbappe, who calmly slotted it into an empty net.

Pachuca had started the game with promise, as Luis Rodríguez tested Thibaut Courtois early on with a powerful drive, but the Belgian goalkeeper was equal to the task. Madrid gradually took control, and Mbappe nearly doubled the lead with a fierce 20-yard shot that narrowly missed the target.

The European champions doubled their advantage early in the second half when Rodrygo unleashed a sublime curling effort from the edge of the box in the 52nd minute. A brief VAR review followed to determine whether Bellingham, standing in an offside position, interfered with the play. The referee deemed otherwise, allowing the goal to stand.

Pachuca, to their credit, refused to fold under pressure. Captain Salomon Rondon came close to reducing the deficit twice - first with a perfectly struck free-kick saved by Courtois and then with a header that skimmed just over the bar.

Real Madrid, however, ensured victory was beyond doubt in the closing stages. Vinícius, fresh off being named The Best FIFA Men's Player after missing out on the Ballon d'Or, converted an 84th-minute penalty after Oussama Idrissi fouled Lucas Vazquez in the box.

Rodrygo had special praise for Vinícius, calling his countryman“an example of resilience.” He said:“I've been following Vini since he started in Brazil. We never played against each other in the professional league, only with youth teams,” said the forward.“We've always talked about all the difficulties he had in the beginning. He is an example of resilience, for everything he went through, and now he has become the best player in the world. I'm always happy for my friend's achievements, especially after seeing his work every day.”

Pachuca, winners of the Concacaf Champions Cup, defeated CAF Champions League holders Al Ahly of Egypt to reach the final. Real, however, did not take part in the earlier rounds. Pachuca coach Guillermo Almada admitted his side failed to capitalise on their opportunities and paid the price.“We had our chances, but their efficiency was decisive. We had opportunities and couldn't capitalize on them. Many young players gained their first international experience throughout the tournament. It was an amazing experience. Of course, we wanted to win the final, but the effort was outstanding,” Almada said.

This is the first edition of the FIFA-backed Intercontinental Cup, which broadly maintains the format of the previous Club World Cup. The latter is being expanded to include 32 teams in 2025 and will now be played every four years. A past version of the Intercontinental Cup ran from 1960 to 2004, involving the champions of Europe and South America.

Madrid are set to play Pachuca again at next year's Club World Cup in the United States, alongside an Al Hilal team featuring Neymar and Red Bull Salzburg. Carlo Ancelotti's side will host Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday in their final game of the year. They are scheduled to return to the Middle East in early January for the four-team Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

