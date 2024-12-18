Qatar Takes Part In Arab Public Prosecutors Association Meeting

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar participated in the fourth annual meeting of the Arab Public Prosecutors Association, which was held in the city of Neom in Saudi Arabia.

The Public Prosecution delegation at the meeting was headed by First Attorney-General and Director of the Judicial Inspection Department Ibrahim Abdullah al-Qubaisi, with the participation of a number of deputy attorney generals.

The meeting discussed a number of prominent topics, most notably the nature and objectives of artificial intelligence as well as its effects on achieving prompt justice and the validity of artificial intelligence in investigation procedures.

It also presented the experiences of the participating countries, with the Public Prosecution of Qatar reviewing its pioneering experience in artificial intelligence, including the project targeting reports of money laundering and human trafficking using artificial intelligence. This aims to enhance the Public Prosecution's ability to accurately and effectively identify reports containing suspicion of money laundering using advanced technologies, in addition to the Public Prosecution's smart assistant project which provides immediate and accurate legal advice to all those dealing with the Public Prosecution, contributes to reducing the time required to obtain legal information and answer inquiries, and provides integrated legal services that include legal texts and analyses in an interactive manner.

It is noteworthy that Qatar's Public Prosecution seeks, through adopting artificial intelligence technologies, to improve legal procedures, raise work efficiency, and achieve justice in a sophisticated and effective manner, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

