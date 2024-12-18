Jamaica: Trade Administrator Calls For Strengthened Collaboration To Streamline Processes

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Sherika Williams

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Trade Administrator/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Trade Board Limited, Dr (Maj. Ret'd) Hugh Blake, has called for strengthened international collaboration to streamline trade processes, enhance digital infrastructure and harmonise regulatory standards.

Speaking at the recent World Internet in Wuzhen, China, Dr Blake highlighted how nations can work together to enhance these collaborative efforts, paving the way for a more interconnected and equitable global trade ecosystem.

“As cross-border e-commerce becomes a cornerstone of global trade, partnerships between nations and organisations in addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by globalisation is of high importance,” he shared.“To unlock the potential of e-commerce, countries must collaborate to enhance digital infrastructure, particularly in developing regions. This will result in the need for consistent trade regulations across borders, as aligning policies and standards to simplify processes for businesses and reduce barriers to entry will foster greater participation in international trade,” Dr Blake added.

Jamaica's involvement in regional and international trade agreements as a model for leveraging cooperation to shape inclusive policies.

“Jamaica's growing leadership in cross-border trade exemplifies the impact of international cooperation. Through the Trade Board Limited, the country has prioritised initiatives that align local businesses with global opportunities,” the trade administrator said.

This prioritisation has led to advanced trade facilitation systems, which have not only streamlined operations, but also positioned the nation as a regional leader in the Caribbean.

Additionally, Dr Blake called for shared efforts in capacity-building initiatives, having recognised that not all nations or businesses are equally equipped to benefit from digital trade.

“There are significant disparities in digital access and literacy, particularly in developing countries. To bridge this digital divide, developing countries must invest in infrastructure, education, and capacity-building initiatives, ensuring that everyone can reap the rewards of the digital revolution,” he emphasised.

As the global economy evolves, international collaboration will remain a cornerstone of sustainable cross-border trade.

The Trade Board Limited's ongoing efforts to promote international cooperation exemplify Jamaica's commitment to driving forward a more inclusive and dynamic global trade landscape.

