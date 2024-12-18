Mod Approves Silent Transporter For Use By AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's of Defense has codified and approved for the CRAB-LS, a domestically produced universal ground robotic system, for use by the Armed Forces.

According to Ukrinform, this information was shared by the Ministry's press service , citing the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Armaments and Military Equipment.

"The CRAB-LS is designed primarily for logistical support tasks, such as delivering essential supplies, ammunition, and equipment to positions, as well as evacuating the wounded. It can also be equipped with combat modules or used as a transporter in hazardous zones. The system features a silent high-torque electric engine and all-terrain tires, allowing it to navigate sandy dunes, marshy areas, shallow ditches, and other obstacles," the statement reads.

It was noted that CRAB-LS systems are already being used by the Ukrainian Defense Forces for various tasks. These include evacuating dozens of wounded personnel and delivering tens of tons of supplies (ammunition, provisions) to areas of intense combat, saving the lives of many soldiers. There is also an example of the platform being used as a ground-based kamikaze drone, the ministry reported.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the first nine months of 2024, the Ministry of Defense codified and approved for use by the AFU over 900 models of weapons and military equipment, including more than 600 domestically produced items.