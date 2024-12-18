Mamta Kulkarni Opens Up On The Offer Of A Web Series

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Mamta Kulkarni has shared that she was offered a web series but she hasn't given her nod to it as yet.

The actress, who returned to India a few days ago for a short trip, spoke to IANS and shared that she is still mulling over the offer.

She told IANS, "I got an offer for a web series, but I have not said yes to it as of now. I am thinking right now. I got the offer one-and-a-half years ago. However, I have put it on hold, and didn't give a thought to it as I did not go into much detail."

The actress returned to Mumbai after 24 years and she said that she is really overwhelmed.

A selfie video was shared on her Instagram handle that goes by the name "mamtakulkarniofficial____".

In the clip, the former actress was heard saying: "Hi guys, this is Mamata Kulkarni and I just come to India, Bombay, Mumbai, Amchi, Mumbai after 25 years."

She shared that she is "really nostalgic of the whole journey that I went out of India in the year 2000 and exactly in 2024 I'm here."

"And I'm really overwhelmed and I don't know how to express it. I'm emotional. In fact, when the flight landed or before the flight landed, I was seeing on my left, and right. And I saw my country from the top after 24 years and I became emotional. I had tears in my eyes. I kept my foot outside International Mumbai Airport and I again became extremely overwhelmed."

However, Mamta did not share what made her come back to India.

Her last Bollywood film was released in 2002.

Her 1995 film 'Karan Arjun', which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Kajol was re-released in Hindi cinema on November 22.

The film revolves around the story of the two titular brothers who seek revenge from their greedy uncle for murdering their father but are killed by him and are reincarnated to complete the revenge.