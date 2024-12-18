First Civilian Flight Departed Damascus Since End Of Al-Assad's Gov't
Date
12/18/2024 9:09:04 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
DAMASCUS, Dec 19 (NNN-SANA) – The first civilian flight took off yesterday, from Damascus International Airport to Aleppo, in northern Syria, following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government, local media said.
The flight, which occurred more than a week after the ouster of al-Assad, was a positive sign that things were returning to normal, in the country's transportation sector, the Syria TV broadcaster reported.
Observers said, the resumption of air travel between key Syrian cities is a significant step towards economic stabilisation and the movement of citizens, goods and aid.– NNN-SANA
