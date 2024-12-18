عربي


Mumbai Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 19, 2024: Warm Start At 21.99 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast


12/18/2024 9:00:52 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 23.99 °C on December 19, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 21.99 °C and 25.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 41% with a wind speed of 41 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 06:05 PM


Mumbai AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 357.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.


Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 20, 2024, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 22.53 °C and a maximum of 24.82 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 44%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.


Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
In Mumbai, the AQI today is 357.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.
Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.


Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 20, 2024 23.99 Scattered clouds
December 21, 2024 24.26 Few clouds
December 22, 2024 24.29 Sky is clear
December 23, 2024 23.12 Sky is clear
December 24, 2024 23.79 Sky is clear
December 25, 2024 24.45 Sky is clear
December 26, 2024 25.00 Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 19, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai 23.99 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata 21.46 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 25.97 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 24.6 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 24.97 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 23.13 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 16.72 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Live Mint

