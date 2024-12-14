CIB Egypt Launches Apple Pay For Faster, Safer, And More Private Payment Experience

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Commercial International (CIB) Egypt, a pioneer private-sector bank in offering comprehensive services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in Egypt, has introduced Apple Pay to its customers. This innovative solution provides a safer, more secure, and private way to make payments in-store, within apps, and using your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac.

Making payments has never been easier. To pay in-store, simply double-click the side button on your or Apple Watch and hold your device near the payment terminal. Apple Pay uses advanced security features such as Face ID, Touch ID, or your device passcode, along with a one-time unique dynamic security code, ensuring each transaction is secure. Apple Pay is accepted at thousands of locations, including grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies, coffee shops, and retail stores.

Apple Pay simplifies online shopping and in-app purchases. Whether you're shopping on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you can make fast, secure payments without the need to create new accounts or repeatedly enter your card and shipping details. This makes online shopping, food delivery, transportation, parking, and other services quicker and more convenient.

Apple Pay prioritizes your security and privacy. Unlike traditional payment methods, Apple Pay doesn't store your actual credit or debit card number. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned to each transaction, and it's securely encrypted and stored in the device's Secure Element-a certified chip designed to protect your payment information.

Getting started with Apple Pay is simple. On your iPhone, open the Wallet app, tap the“+” sign, and follow the steps to add your CIB debit or credit card. Alternatively, you can add your cards directly through the CIB mobile banking app. Once added, your CIB cards will be available for use on your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac-allowing you to start using Apple Pay instantly. Customers will also continue to enjoy all the rewards and benefits offered by their CIB cards.



