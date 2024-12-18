From Garlic To Parsley, New Research Reveals The Herbs And Spices Australians Love Most

Author: Anthony Villani

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Herbs and spices have been used in cooking for centuries .

They add flavour, aroma and colour to foods and have long been used for and to preserve food, and in the case of garlic, even to ward off vampires .

Both fresh and dried herbs and spices provide us with a wide range of nutrients including vitamins and minerals. But it is the high level of antioxidants which provide the most health benefits .

Antioxidants work by reducing the oxidative stress in the body.

Oxidative stress causes damage to our DNA, cell membranes and tissues, which can lead to chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease.

A large systematic review of studies has shown eating herbs and spices daily can lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke.

Herbs and spices have even been shown to provide important health benefits such as managing weight and preventing inflammation .

Read more: How do spices get their flavor?

With all these health benefits, it is not surprising they are promoted as part of a healthy diet.

In Australia, they are recommended as a way of adding flavour to meals instead of people adding salt .

Given this, we were keen to explore which herbs and spices Australians enjoyed most.

Researching Australians' favourites

We asked Australians to complete a short online survey asking which herbs and spices they ate, how often, and which meals they ate them in.

We were also interested in why people choose to include them in their meals.

Four hundred people responded to our survey. They were mostly female and were aged between 25–64. The majority reported they were born in Australia.

Basil was crowned most popular, but not by much

Basil was the most popular herb, consumed by 97.8% of people during the past year.

Pepper came a very close second (97.5%), followed by garlic (96.8%).

Chilli, oregano and ginger were not far behind while paprika, cinnamon, parsley, and rosemary rounded out the top ten.

The most frequently used herb or spice on a daily basis was pepper, followed by garlic and then chilli.

Most people (93%) reported consuming these herbs and spices as part of their lunch and dinner meals.

Interestingly, only a tiny percentage of people (1.5%) used herbs and spices in sweet foods.

Why did people use them?

Taste, flavour, aroma and adding visual appeal to meals were the main reasons why 97% of people added them to their meals.

Health benefits was noted as the second most frequent reason.

Others simply used herbs and spices when recipes called for them. And of course people's cultural backgrounds was another reason for using herbs and spices.

How do our favourites compare?

The types of herbs and spices consumed in Australia has changed a little over time.

More than a decade ago, a study reported Australians frequently used pepper, basil, oregano, and chilli. They also found ginger, paprika, and cinnamon were often used, but not as frequently as in our study.

However, the current use of herbs and spices at home is not well known across other parts of the world. In the United States, one study showed pepper, garlic and cinnamon were the most used spices each day.

Chilli, coriander and ginger were next in line but were not used as often.

Is there a difference in nutrient levels between fresh and dried herbs?

There can be a difference in nutrient levels between dried and fresh herbs, and this will depend on which nutrients and which herbs we look at. One study found there were higher iron levels in dried compared to fresh basil and mint, but lower vitamin c levels once dried.

The way the herb is dried can also affect nutrient levels, and although fresh and dried herbs can often taste different, the flavour of dried herbs is still found by many to be acceptable.

At the end of the day, use whatever works for you – in most cases you may only have access to dried ones. But make sure to keep your dried herbs in a cool, dry spot to minimise losses over time.



Adding fresh herbs (such as parsley) as a main addition or lettuce replacement to salads and sandwiches

Adding herbs to salads (think parsley, oregano, thyme, marjoram, basil)

Soups, casseroles, stews and pasta are perfect for adding herbs and spices to

Making herb/spice-based condiments to add to meals like pesto, chimichurri (an Argentinian condiment made with fresh parsley, dried oregano, garlic and chilli), raita yoghurt (traditionally an Indian side made with fresh coriander, mint, and cumin), and herbed mayonnaise

Including spices such as cinnamon, cardamon or nutmeg in breakfast meals like your morning cereal or yoghurt

Adding turmeric when preparing your rice

Seasoning meat or vegetables in herb-heavy marinades or dry spice rubs – garlic is also great for this

Including herbs and spices in beverages such as fresh mint or basil in a water jug/bottle or adding them into smoothies

Add spices (turmeric, cinnamon, cardamon) into teas and herbal teas to add extra flavour Don't forget to add spices to cakes, biscuits and muffins – cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamon and ginger.

Here are some ways to include more herbs and spices in meals:Grow your own

One great way to use herbs more regularly in your cooking is to grow them at home. In our study, 70.8% of Australians grew their own herbs, including parsley, basil, mint and sage.

Growing your own can save you money too, as fresh herbs can be expensive.

Growing your own can also be more sustainable . Like fruit and vegetables, herbs are easily perishable and can contribute to household food waste, which accounts for nearly one-third of total food waste in Australia.

So whether it be to add flavour to your cooking, to save money, or for health reasons, don't be afraid to scatter a few herbs and spices on your next meal.