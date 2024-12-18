North Korean Losses In Ukraine's War Surpass 200 Soldiers CCD
12/18/2024 10:08:44 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) North Korea has suffered over 200 casualties, including killed and injured personnel, in the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.
This is according to Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. His statement was shared on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"North Korean soldiers have sustained losses, both killed and wounded. By now, the total exceeds 200 casualties. Despite Russia's attempts to conceal their setbacks by quickly evacuating the wounded, videos of strikes on North Korean troops, their failures, and images of their bodies are now circulating publicly. Footage from hospitals has also emerged," Kovalenko wrote.
Kovalenko added that Russia shows little regard for the lives of North Korean soldiers. "Furthermore, Russian commanders openly express dissatisfaction with the presence of North Koreans, who they claim 'do not understand the language and are outright incompetent.' Their training for modern warfare is inadequate, and they are often sent on infantry assaults from wooded areas, sometimes alongside Russian troops," he noted.
Read also: Intercepts confirm significant North Korean casualties
in Kursk region
He also mentioned that China is attempting to avoid publicizing the involvement of North Korean troops in battles within Russia's Kursk region. However, this information is increasingly surfacing in Asian and Western media.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, assault units of North Korean troops have been replenished with new personnel following heavy losses incurred during operations in Russia's Kursk region.
