Encounter Breaks Out In South Kashmir's Kulgam
Date
12/18/2024 10:11:14 PM
Srinagar- Encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Kadder area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday morning.
A Police officials said that a team of Police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kadder area on a very specific input.
As the joint team approached towards the suspected area, the hiding terrorists fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter, officer added.
Till this report was being filed intermittent exchange of fire was going on.
