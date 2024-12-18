Encounter Breaks Out In South Kashmir's Kulgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Security personnel stand guard during an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam on July 6, 2024 | PTI

Srinagar- Encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Kadder area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday morning.

A officials said that a team of Police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kadder area on a very specific input.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected area, the hiding terrorists fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter, officer added.

Till this report was being filed intermittent exchange of fire was going on.