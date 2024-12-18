عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Encounter Breaks Out In South Kashmir's Kulgam

Encounter Breaks Out In South Kashmir's Kulgam


12/18/2024 10:11:14 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Security personnel stand guard during an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam on July 6, 2024 | PTI

Srinagar- Encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Kadder area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday morning.

A Police officials said that a team of Police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kadder area on a very specific input.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the joint team approached towards the suspected area, the hiding terrorists fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter, officer added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Till this report was being filed intermittent exchange of fire was going on.

MENAFN18122024000215011059ID1109009794


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search