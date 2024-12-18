Kyrgyzstan Appoints New Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BISHKEK, Dec 19 (NNN-KNA) – Adylbek Kasymaliyev, has been appointed the prime of Kyrgyzstan, the Kyrgyz presidential press service said, yesterday.

“Kyrgyz President, Sadyr Japarov, signed a decree appointing Adylbek Kasymaliyev as the prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic,” said the Kyrgyz presidential press service.– NNN-KNA