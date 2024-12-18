Kyrgyzstan Appoints New Prime Minister
Date
12/18/2024 7:11:21 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
BISHKEK, Dec 19 (NNN-KNA) – Adylbek Kasymaliyev, has been appointed the prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, the Kyrgyz presidential press service said, yesterday.
“Kyrgyz President, Sadyr Japarov, signed a decree appointing Adylbek Kasymaliyev as the prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic,” said the Kyrgyz presidential press service.– NNN-KNA
MENAFN18122024000200011047ID1109009523
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.