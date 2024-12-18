Interview: The Brands That Thrive Are The Ones Willing To Experiment And Evolve

(MENAFN- PRovoke) At just 27, Griffin Haddrill, founder of influencer agency VRTCL,

has carved a unique niche in influencer marketing, leveraging his experience in the to help brands and creators connect with audiences authentically. In this conversation with PRovoke Media, Haddrill shares his journey, from gaining credibility as a teenage manager to his insights on engaging Gen Z and what lies ahead for the creator economy-offering actionable takeaways for PR professionals. The following is edited for clarity and length:



Q: You mentioned getting your start in the music industry as a 16-year-old manager. How did you build credibility and get people to take you seriously at such a young age?



GH: It was definitely a challenge, but the key was not trying to sell myself or my services outright. Instead, I took a collaborative approach. I made a list of contacts in the entertainment industry and started calling them-not to pitch anything, but to ask for advice.



I'd say something like,“I'm starting a marketing agency focused on TikTok. Have you thought about using the platform? Do you have any advice?” The willingness of industry veterans to provide unsolicited advice and even make introductions was really surprising and heartening. Many of them had faced their own challenges, so they were eager to lend a hand. That spirit of collaboration has stayed with me ever since.



Q: For PR professionals, what's the lesson from that experience?



GH: Relationships matter, and they're built on trust and a willingness to learn. It's not about pushing your agenda; it's about listening and showing genuine curiosity. Collaboration opens doors, and people are much more inclined to help when they see you're in it for the long haul, not just the quick win.



Q: You have a reputation as a“Gen Z guru.” What's the key to effectively reaching and engaging that demographic?



GH: The biggest mistake brands make is pigeonholing young consumers into generational stereotypes. In reality, the 15-to-40 age range is defined more by shared digital habits than birth year. Whether someone is 15 or 40, they're likely using their phones in similar ways-for social media, shopping, and communication.



Instead of focusing on generational labels, I encourage brands to think about how their target audience interacts with technology. What kind of content resonates with them? What formats drive engagement and conversions? These insights are far more valuable than broad assumptions about age.



Q: Can you share an example of a campaign that demonstrates this approach?



GH: One great case study is the work we did with Heat Waves by Glass Animals. As the song started gaining traction on TikTok, we noticed fans creating all kinds of user-generated content-dance videos, gaming clips, memes, you name it.



Rather than just amplifying the artist's content, we partnered with influencers across different verticals, from skaters to musicians, and encouraged them to create their own organic-feeling videos using the track. The goal was to cast a wide net and reach diverse audience pockets instead of relying on a one-size-fits-all strategy.



Q: What's the takeaway for PR pros when working with creators?



GH: Authenticity is everything. Audiences can tell when something feels forced. Instead of micromanaging creators, trust them to adapt your message in a way that resonates with their community. When campaigns feel organic, they perform better.



Q: What trends or innovations do you see shaping the future of influencer marketing?



GH: There are two big shifts happening right now. One is empowering creators through better tools and technology. Platforms need to address the challenges creators face, like monetizing TikTok sounds or remixes. I expect we'll see solutions emerge that give creators more control and streamline their ability to monetize content. The other is creating long-term partnerships over one-off campaigns: Brands need to move beyond transactional relationships with influencers. The most successful collaborations will be the ones that are authentic, sustainable, and fully integrated into a brand's marketing mix.

