Zelensky Holds Talks With NATO Secretary General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Secretary General Mark Rutte met in Brussels to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense and ways to ensure lasting peace for the country.

Zelensky shared the news on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Brussels. An important and very substantive meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Our talks focused on strengthening air defense for Ukraine and ensuring the reliability of the peace we are collectively working to achieve,” Zelensky wrote.

The President expressed gratitude to the NATO Secretary General and all partners for their willingness to intensify efforts to enhance Ukraine's air shield and to work together for effective security guarantees.

“The Alliance will do everything to ensure that Ukraine is as strong as possible when we turn to more active diplomacy,” Zelensky emphasized.

The Office of the President added that Mark Rutte highlighted another critical topic: Ukraine's economy. He pointed to the example set by Denmark and Lithuania in procuring Ukrainian weapons.

“This is good news because it means more weapons for Ukraine, but also money for the Ukrainian economy. So, this is a very practical way to support you,” the NATO Secretary General concluded.

