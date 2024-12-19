Syria's Interim Authorities Pledge To Secure Safe Return Of Soldiers Fleeing To Iraq

(MENAFN- IANS) Damascus, Dec 19 (IANS) Syria's interim authorities said that the previous government's and officers fleeing to Iraq are now welcome to return home without fear of reprisal.

In a statement, the interim authorities pledged on Wednesday that military personnel who fled to neighbouring Iraq during the final stages of the previous government's downfall would not face harassment or punishment upon their return.

It added that these returnees could use any border crossing and that the interim authorities would work directly with the Iraqi to streamline procedures to facilitate their homecoming.

No timeline was provided for when their return might begin, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 1,000 Syrian army personnel entered Iraq through the Qaim border crossing on December 7, a day before the overthrow of the former Syrian government by militant groups, Iraq's official news agency INA reported. The Iraqi side stressed that their presence is temporary until arrangements are made for their return to their country.

Authorities also reported a complicated flow of displaced people across the Lebanon-Syria border.

OCHA said that since December 8, Lebanese authorities recorded less than 10,000 Syrian refugees returning from Lebanon to Syria.

Meanwhile, the UN Refugee Agency reported that Lebanese authorities estimated around 30,000 displaced people returned as of Friday from Syria to Lebanon, including mostly Syrians but also Lebanese nationals, since the November 27 cessation of hostilities announcement for Lebanon.

The International Organisation for Migration reported a fluid situation with fluctuating movements continuing daily through both formal and informal border crossings. Humanitarians reported earlier that Syrian border officials abandoned their posts following the Damascus takeover.