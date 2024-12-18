Medicus Healthcare Solutions Releases Report On The Future Of Hospital Medicine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WINDHAM, N.H., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading interim healthcare staffing agency

Medicus Healthcare Solutions has released a report titled Preparing for the Future of Hospital Medicine: Addressing Workforce Challenges and Increasing Demand . This data-driven analysis features insights into the current hospitalist workforce while examining future trends that will drive increased demand in hospital medicine.

"Hospital programs play a vital role in delivering high-quality care and supporting hospital operations. However, the future stability of these programs faces challenges as the aging population drives demand, and the supply of new providers may not keep pace. Addressing these challenges now will be essential to sustaining the success of hospitalist programs in the years ahead." - Shannon Peterson, Senior Vice President, Head of Delivery

Workforce Projections and Demographics:

Insights into the current hospitalist workforce and future staffing demands.

Burnout and Turnover:

Analysis of the financial and operational impact of hospitalist turnover and its root causes.

Trends Driving Demand:

Exploration of factors such as an aging population, rising inpatient volumes, and primary care shortages. Strategic Solutions:

Recommendations for mitigating burnout, integrating advanced practice providers, and leveraging interim healthcare staffing.

"As U.S. healthcare aspires to finally prioritize prevention over intervention, today hospitals face a critical need for more Hospitalists to manage the rising workload. This demand is expected to grow over the next couple decades, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced coordination and efficiency to improve inpatient outcomes." - Dr. O'Neil Pyke, Chief Medical Officer



For a comprehensive look into the future of hospital medicine, click here .

About Medicus Healthcare Solutions

Medicus Healthcare Solutions

has been connecting physicians and advanced practice providers to medical groups, practices, health systems, hospitals, and other facilities throughout the United States since 2004. Since then, Medicus has expanded its services to include the Medicus Transition Program, an all-in-one approach to interim staffing and workforce stabilization; MedicusOne, a hybrid of vendor management and managed service provider system; resource management services, and consulting services. Through its proprietary solutions and methodologies, including mSolve, Medicus has built a reputation for its unique and highly personalized approach to physician staffing. With over 300 employees, Medicus Healthcare Solutions is one of the fastest-growing companies in the healthcare staffing industry. To learn more, go to

About the Medicus Transition Program

The Medicus Transition Program is a project-based staffing solution that simplifies interim provider staffing for hospitals, physician groups, and other medical facilities. Specializing in long-term coverage for specialties with multiple FTE gaps, the Transition Program promotes shared accountability in sourcing, scheduling, and cost control, providing healthcare leaders with the flexibility to fill their staffing gaps quickly and efficiently.

