Silvercorp Intercepts 34 Grams Per Tonne Gold And 4.45 Percent Copper Over 0.82 Metres At The LMW Mine, China

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report assay results from its ongoing diamond program at its LMW underground mine in the Ying District ("Ying") located in Henan Province, China. LMW is one of seven underground mines at Ying, and the recent drilling focused on high-grade, low angle veins.

Figure 1: Newly discovered sub horizontal Vein LM28 with massive chalcopyrite, located in the W zone, showing high values of gold and copper grades at LMW (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)





Figure 2: LMW Mine Plan View of the 800 m Level (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

High-angle Ag-Pb vein intercepts at the West Zone (W Zone):



Hole ZKX1613

intersected 2,705 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag"), 0.67% lead ("Pb"), 0.26% Zinc ("Zn"), and 0.14% Copper ("Cu") over a 18.02 metre ("m") interval of vein W18W at the 1,024 m elevation

Hole ZKX13828

intersected 1,367 g/t Ag, 8.66% Pb, 1.12% Zn , and 0.32% Cu over a 1.80 m interval of vein W6E at the 839 m elevation

High-grade intercepts from low angle gold veins LM50, LM28 (Figure 1 below) and LM26 (Au Zone):



Hole ZKX1019

intersected 34 g/t gold ("Au"), 31 g/t Ag, and 4.45% Cu over a 0.82 m interval of vein LM28 at the 1,019 m elevation

Hole ZKX03X151 intersected 29 g/t Au, 30 g/t Ag, 0.47% Pb, and 0.22% Zn over a 1.11 m interval of vein LM50 at the 792 m elevation

High-grade Ag-Pb highlights from the E Zone:

Hole ZKX10756

intersected 1,582 g/t Ag, 4.36% Pb , 0.51% Zn, 1.66 g/t Au, and 0.15% Cu over a 0.76 m interval of vein LM41E at the 571 m elevation

High-grade intercepts of Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization at the P Zone: Hole ZKX11241

intersected 4,738 g/t Ag, 2.12% Pb, 1.33% Zn , 0.19 g/t Au, and 0.64% Cu over a 1.80 m interval of vein LM32E at the 637 m elevation A plan view of the LMW mine at the 800 m level is shown below in Figure 2 . From June 1, 2023 to November 30, 2024, a total of 78,980 m in 678 diamond drill holes, including 639 underground holes and 39 surface holes, were completed at the LMW mine. Assay results for 548 holes have been received and select results are presented in Table 1 below. This drilling program has been focused on four target areas: 1) expansion drilling of high-grade Ag-Pb and low angle Au-Ag-Cu veins west of the LMW mine (W Zone) at elevations above 900 m to surface (1,250 m); 2) expansion drilling of low angle Au and Ag-Au-Cu veins LM50, LM26, and LM21 (Au Zone); 3) drilling to extend the high-grade LM41E series veins at the eastern side of LMW (E Zone); and 4) infill drilling of Ag-Pb-Zn veins at the Production Zone (P Zone). 1)



Expansion drilling of high-grade Ag-Pb and low angle Au-Ag-Cu veins at the W Zone Drilling at the W Zone significantly expanded the low angle and high-grade Ag-Au-Cu vein LM28 (Table 1). This quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite vein strikes between 240 and 250 degrees dipping to the north with a dip angle between 10 and 30 degrees and then to 70 degrees at elevations below 900m El. The drilling and tunneling have defined around 600 m along strike and 500 m down dip for LM28, at elevations between 1,120 m and 750 m. The high-grade assay results include 34.13 g/t Au and 4.45% Cu over 0.82 m from hole ZKX1019, and 5.28 g/t Au

and 20.28% Cu

over a 0.59

m interval of LM28 from hole ZKX13664.

Tunneling at 988 m El to 1040 m El has demonstrated continuity of LM28. At the W Zone, drilling also intersected high-grade Ag-Pb veins W1, W18 series and W6 series at elevations between 1,110 m and 800 m, with extension over 800 m along strike.

The high-grade Ag-Pb assay results include 2,705 g/t Ag and 0.67% Pb over 18.02 m (true thickness of 10.02 m) of vein W18W from hole ZKX1613, 1,367 g/t Ag, 8.66% Pb, 1.12% Zn and 0.32% Cu over a 1.80 m interval of vein W6E from hole ZKX13828, and 1,346 g/t Ag, 5.35% Pb, 0.82% Zn and 0.29% Cu over a 3.06 m interval of vein W1 from hole ZKX0825. The drifts from surface at 1040 m and 988 m elevations have traced the high-grade Ag-Pb veins W1, and W18 series for up to 360 m in length in tunnels.

Stopes at levels 1040, 988, 880 and 850 have been developed to mine the high-grade vein W18W.

Expansion drilling of low angle Au and Ag-Au-Cu veins LM50, LM26, and LM21 at the Au Zone Drilling for the low angle Au and Ag-Au-Cu veins targeted LM50, as well as LM21, LM26, LM22, LM51, and LM54. A continuous LM50 vein block extending 1000 m along strike and 450 m downdip has been defined. The high-grade assay results include 29.0 g/t Au over a 1.11 m interval from hole ZKX03X151, and 23.6 g/t Au and 261 g/t Ag over a 0.95 m interval of LM50 from hole ZKX01X102. The room-and-pillar stopes have been developed to mine LM50, LM26, LM21, LM52 and LM54.

A new vein structure LM54_1 has also been discovered subparallel to and around 50 m above vein LM54, with 7.18 g/t Au over a 2.36 m interval from hole ZKX10519, 4.02 g/t Au over a 1.71 m interval from hole ZKX10515 and 5.54 g/t Au over a 1.52 m interval from hole ZKX10756.

Infill drilling of high-grade Ag-Pb veins at the E Zone

At the east side of the resource area (E Zone), infill drilling continued to intersect the high-grade Ag-Pb LM41E series veins, including LM41E and LM41E1. In particular, a new high-grade vein LM41E2 has been discovered subparallel to and around 105 m to the east of LM41E1 at an elevation between 1050 and 950 m. In addition to the LM41E series veins, the drilling program also intersected the northeast part of the LM17 series, including LM17, LM17W1 and LM17W2 at higher elevations between 1,060 and 830 m.

Infill

drilling of Ag-Pb-Zn veins at the P Zone Most holes in this period targeted blocks of known Ag-Pb-Zn veins at the P Zone, including blocks that were previously missed due to limited drilling or tunneling, changes in the strikes and dips, and/or pinch-swelling of the pay-zones in the veins. The high-grade intercepts are mainly associated with the southwest-striking LM7 series, LM12 series and LM17 series of veins, and the northwest-striking LM14, LM19 series and LM20 series, LM30 and LM32E series.

Tunneling Programs at the LMW Mine



A total of 15,694

m of exploration tunnels were developed at the LMW mine during this period. The exploration tunneling, comprised of drifting, cross-cutting and raising, was driven along and across major mineralized vein structures to upgrade the drill-defined mineral resources, and to test for new parallel and splay structures. Figure 1 :

Newly discovered sub horizontal Vein LM28 with massive chalcopyrite, located in the W zone, showing high values of gold and copper grades at LMW Figure 2: LMW Mine Plan View of the 800 m Level Note: Underground workings shown at 800 m level, Vein LM28 occurs between the 1,050 m and 900 m levels, vein LM 26 occurs between the 750 m and 500 m levels, and vein LM32E occurs between the 670 m and 550 m levels. Table 1: Selected intercepts from the 2023-2024 drilling program at the LMW mine

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Elevation

(m) interval

(m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Vein Ore

Type Ore

Zone Low Angle Gold- Copper-Silver Veins ZKX03X104 90.86 91.53 851 0.67 36 0.00 0.06 0.01 6.54 LM50 Au Au ZKX03X101 86.51 87.84 825 1.33 895 1.03 0.06 4.41 0.16 LM50 Au Au ZKX03X100 94.18 95.95 819 1.77 22 1.20 0.80 2.66 0.04 LM50 Au Au ZKX0184 62.03 62.99 800 0.96 226 1.52 0.23 0.05 0.28 LM50 Au Au ZKX03X095 64.95 66.15 797 1.20 10 0.03 0.04 8.35 0.00 LM50 Au Au ZKX01X102 60.56 61.51 795 0.95 261 0.29 0.14 23.60 0.00 LM50 Au Au ZKX03X151 66.95 68.06 792 1.11 30 0.47 0.22 29.00 0.01 LM50 Au Au ZKX01X101 64.51 65.64 791 1.13 28 2.87 0.07 1.86 0.01 LM50 Au Au ZKX03X152 68.89 70.13 790 1.24 10 0.23 0.03 3.38 0.01 LM50 Au Au ZKX03X090 101.91 104.98 788 3.07 92 2.82 0.18 5.97 0.09 LM50 Au Au ZKX09X081 55.29 56.62 787 1.33 9 0.07 0.08 5.19 0.00 LM50 Au Au ZKX09X017 53.07 54.13 787 1.06 51 0.56 0.24 6.35 0.04 LM50 Au Au ZKX07X092 55.02 56.15 786 1.13 21 0.34 0.09 4.53 0.00 LM50 Au Au ZKX09X016 55.59 58.41 786 2.82 52 2.04 0.26 2.07 0.03 LM50 Au Au ZKX03X153 80.63 82.26 783 1.63 10 0.19 0.04 5.14 0.01 LM50 Au Au ZKX05X165 122.19 123.38 825 1.19 119 1.57 0.09 0.49 0.04 LM50_3 Au Au ZKX11012 54.86 55.82 684 0.96 12 0.35 0.22 2.76 0.01 LM51 Au Au ZKX10515 145.69 146.79 542 1.10 4 0.01 0.18 9.23 0.01 LM54 Au Au ZKX10756 119.6 121.12 579 1.52 16 0.50 0.30 5.54 0.04 LM54_1 Au Au ZKX10515 75.74 77.45 569 1.71 4 0.04 0.06 4.02 0.01 LM54_1 Au Au ZKX10519 53.69 56.05 567 2.36 5 0.04 0.05 7.18 0.00 LM54_1 Au Au ZKX13215 4.66 5.41 910 0.75 9 0.02 0.01 3.99 0.00 LM58 Au Au ZKX10529 112.07 113.54 584 1.47 3 0.01 0.01 2.82 0.01 NA Au Au ZKX0626 62.69 63.19 768 0.50 15 0.03 0.15 0.05 2.92 LM21 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX0264 61.04 62.34 741 1.30 434 0.74 0.15 0.31 0.02 LM21 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX0275 79.21 79.8 729 0.59 2 0.01 0.01 4.73 0.22 LM21 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX0279 77.12 77.63 724 0.51 3 0.01 0.01 7.10 0.32 LM21 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX0277 126.46 127.22 694 0.76 119 3.58 0.58 0.13 0.02 LM21 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX12812 16.92 17.45 687 0.53 239 0.34 0.13 0.05 0.01 LM21 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX03X083 105.04 105.6 653 0.56 102 0.01 0.12 3.37 14.36 LM21 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX0186 104.27 104.78 652 0.51 13 0.01 0.01 5.42 1.29 LM21 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX03X067 53.6 54.1 648 0.50 38 0.17 0.10 5.62 0.19 LM21 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX01X076 85.61 86.11 698 0.50 4 0.00 0.01 3.40 0.46 LM21_1 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX0372 83.94 85 957 1.06 80 0.62 0.40 0.03 2.73 LM22 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX05X127 135.15 135.66 937 0.51 212 2.26 0.20 0.18 4.29 LM22 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX11466 254.51 255.21 822 0.70 71 0.63 0.14 0.10 1.68 LM22 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX0469 19.66 20.17 747 0.51 42 0.04 0.06 1.28 2.04 LM23 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX10639 23.67 24.23 704 0.56 40 0.13 0.36 26.27 0.01 LM26 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX11040 42.71 44.72 689 2.01 1,154 0.04 0.06 1.09 0.09 LM26 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX03X140 56.35 58.13 688 1.78 29 5.40 0.04 0.15 0.01 LM26 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX0533 41.4 42.17 681 0.77 739 6.24 1.03 0.06 0.14 LM26 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX11061 63.05 63.55 680 0.50 7 0.03 0.05 3.38 0.00 LM26 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX11032 51.3 51.94 672 0.64 27 0.03 0.02 4.67 2.76 LM26 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX01X025 118.15 119.57 672 1.42 886 0.05 0.01 0.18 0.04 LM26 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX07X108 88.45 89.75 666 1.30 1,255 11.89 0.33 0.41 0.07 LM26 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX0185 107.85 112.19 664 4.34 149 1.80 0.13 0.03 0.08 LM26 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX05X053 76.49 77.56 664 1.07 59 0.03 0.03 4.74 1.90 LM26 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX00X037 55.24 55.87 647 0.63 10 0.05 0.08 3.16 0.12 LM26 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX01X023 56.37 56.87 646 0.50 216 0.64 0.15 2.70 0.81 LM26 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX05X093 33.64 36.38 641 2.74 253 1.45 0.39 0.12 0.09 LM26 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX03X075 67.99 69.17 637 1.18 3 0.01 0.01 2.74 0.22 LM26 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX00X034 62.1 65.01 637 2.91 1,542 1.80 0.72 1.07 1.15 LM26 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX03X078 116.79 118.18 609 1.39 1,260 0.09 0.04 0.48 0.86 LM26 Au-Cu-Ag Au ZKX1826 116.05 116.57 1,091 0.52 32 0.44 0.19 19.61 0.25 LM28 Au-Cu-Ag W ZKX13620 81.96 82.6 1,036 0.64 4 0.01 0.01 3.38 0.63 LM28 Au-Cu-Ag W ZKX1206 19.09 19.62 1,036 0.53 3 0.02 0.04 3.82 0.81 LM28 Au-Cu-Ag W ZKX13666 26.42 26.98 1,035 0.56 396 0.06 0.00 0.58 0.91 LM28 Au-Cu-Ag W ZKX1423 32.88 36.55 1,034 3.67 9 0.01 0.02 3.33 1.26 LM28 Au-Cu-Ag W ZKX1416 22.44 22.99 1,033 0.55 3 0.01 0.01 3.50 0.54 LM28 Au-Cu-Ag W ZKX13664 26.09 26.68 1,031 0.59 30 0.00 0.05 5.28 20.28 LM28 Au-Cu-Ag W ZKX1207 17.32 17.82 1,031 0.50 67 0.11 0.17 1.42 2.21 LM28 Au-Cu-Ag W ZKX1019 32.07 32.89 1,019 0.82 31 0.01 0.01 34.13 4.45 LM28 Au-Cu-Ag W ZKX0679 9.47 11.75 992 2.28 23 0.01 0.02 11.10 1.80 LM28 Au-Cu-Ag W ZKX0473 5.24 6.84 990 1.60 172 0.78 0.20 0.05 0.04 LM28 Au-Cu-Ag W ZKX14410 88.9 90.47 966 1.57 1 0.00 0.01 4.73 0.00 LM28 Au-Cu-Ag W

High Grade Silver-Lead Veins at the W Zone ZKX1417 85 86.19 1,094 1.19 174 1.14 0.29 0.05 0.22 W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX1606 179.71 185.34 1,035 5.63 177 0.78 0.12 0.01 0.05 W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX0825 79.27 82.33 1,032 3.06 1,346 5.35 0.82 0.05 0.29 W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX1012 148.44 149.89 1,012 1.45 155 2.83 0.63 0.05 0.04 W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX0656 61.02 62.15 1,003 1.13 808 4.16 0.20 0.05 0.12 W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14229 7.05 7.62 993 0.57 670 0.51 0.45 0.01 0.04 W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13830 21.85 23.11 871 1.26 413 1.87 0.44 0.05 0.14 W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13831 32.44 35.13 871 2.69 653 2.36 0.69 0.05 0.19 W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13828 27.61 28.94 869 1.33 186 0.57 0.03 0.03 0.04 W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13838 17.04 17.78 869 0.74 456 4.44 0.18 0.05 0.07 W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14023 43.19 44.15 851 0.96 175 2.02 0.28 0.05 0.01 W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX1018 1.1 1.7 1,045 0.60 183 0.69 0.13 0.13 0.08 W18 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14411 50.76 51.94 1,013 1.18 179 3.49 1.17 0.05 0.08 W18 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14233 70.01 70.77 986 0.76 43 5.12 0.20 0.02 0.01 W18 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14414 76.2 78.01 982 1.81 1,129 0.74 0.64 0.04 0.24 W18 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14217 46.19 46.93 921 0.74 245 0.70 0.13 0.01 0.01 W18 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14406 54.16 54.8 908 0.64 221 5.61 0.28 0.05 0.02 W18 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13819 70.22 71 842 0.78 251 2.78 1.58 0.05 0.07 W18 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14220 21.8 22.4 931 0.60 42 0.19 0.17 0.01 3.42 W18E Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX1418 29.92 31.43 1,115 1.51 400 0.80 0.12 0.05 0.08 W18W Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX1607 59.14 60.66 1,108 1.52 319 0.61 0.17 0.05 0.03 W18W Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX0838 142.61 143.95 1,080 1.34 594 7.63 0.18 0.03 0.04 W18W Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX0839 157.35 158.13 1,069 0.78 593 2.75 0.69 0.01 0.30 W18W Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX1420 141.14 143.76 1,047 2.62 200 1.08 0.06 0.05 0.03 W18W Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX1613 137.35 155.37 1,024 18.02 2,705 0.67 0.26 0.07 0.14 W18W Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13667 81.65 86.62 1,018 4.97 1,393 1.39 0.27 0.01 0.13 W18W Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13666 75.31 77.9 1,017 2.59 247 0.17 0.13 0.02 0.02 W18W Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13664 93.53 94.7 996 1.17 686 3.09 0.82 0.04 0.07 W18W Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14008 135.94 136.66 960 0.72 214 0.68 0.04 0.02 0.02 W18W Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14256 115.26 115.98 902 0.72 493 10.47 7.44 0.01 0.10 W18W Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14250 139.29 139.8 874 0.51 235 1.89 0.50 0.05 0.05 W18W Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14248 92.32 93.27 872 0.95 55 12.85 0.05 0.02 0.01 W18W Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14256 3.03 4.62 935 1.59 265 0.25 0.28 0.01 0.03 W18W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14250 11.88 12.38 932 0.50 217 6.71 0.28 0.05 0.09 W18W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14032 11.34 12.67 929 1.33 416 3.49 0.16 0.08 0.11 W18W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13819 0 0.8 884 0.80 685 1.52 0.24 0.05 0.11 W18W1 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14248 75.71 78.36 875 2.65 98 6.25 0.07 0.02 0.02 W18Wa Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14231 32.29 32.88 969 0.59 738 0.73 0.22 0.03 0.08 W1W Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX1412 150.48 151 1,052 0.52 1,078 0.25 0.15 0.05 0.02 W2 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX1613 106.4 109.25 1,047 2.85 247 1.33 0.07 0.05 0.03 W2W Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13417 44.88 46.45 982 1.57 499 2.50 1.52 0.02 0.10 W6 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13826 47.67 48.18 929 0.51 232 10.53 0.13 0.02 0.05 W6 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13208 174.9 175.57 901 0.67 362 0.52 0.27 0.01 0.09 W6 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13831 58.82 59.37 860 0.55 467 1.85 0.58 0.20 0.04 W6 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14241 99.67 100.39 806 0.72 266 3.74 1.29 0.20 0.04 W6a Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14039 65.05 66 840 0.95 224 0.78 0.18 0.03 0.03 W6E Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13828 82.82 84.62 839 1.80 1,367 8.66 1.12 0.08 0.32 W6E Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX12813 275.21 275.8 674 0.59 610 41.32 4.96 0.05 0.03 W6E Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX12815 154.37 158.69 659 4.32 34 6.51 3.23 0.05 0.01 W6E Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13409 136.33 138.57 919 2.24 767 4.23 1.70 0.04 0.13 W6E1 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13662 85.07 85.61 908 0.54 421 1.85 0.30 0.01 0.08 W6E1 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13825 102.98 103.71 878 0.73 1,770 5.06 2.10 0.16 0.08 W6E1 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX0266 92.62 93.6 979 0.98 324 0.41 0.25 0.05 0.07 W6E2 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13417 115.47 117.2 964 1.73 285 0.61 0.80 0.03 0.12 W6E2 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13637 111.87 112.48 914 0.61 1,206 1.79 0.61 0.03 0.32 W6E2 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13831 121.28 121.94 833 0.66 1,734 4.09 0.30 0.05 0.31 W6E2 Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13825 27.96 28.73 919 0.77 47 5.52 0.23 0.05 0.02 W6W Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX0839 33.36 34.16 1,127 0.80 139 1.34 0.11 0.01 2.97 NA Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13667 75.55 76.69 1,019 1.14 169 2.68 0.23 0.01 0.04 NA Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX1206 100.23 100.76 998 0.53 335 0.15 0.04 0.02 0.04 NA Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14408 31.93 34.06 984 2.13 413 0.75 0.46 0.03 0.07 NA Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14016 83.7 84.3 974 0.60 180 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.32 NA Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14256 12.99 13.49 932 0.50 350 0.51 0.04 0.01 0.06 NA Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX13409 130.11 130.91 919 0.80 199 3.00 0.07 0.03 0.02 NA Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14248 97.83 99.74 872 1.91 341 0.80 1.74 0.02 0.07 NA Ag-Pb-Zn W ZKX14023 50.39 51.79 846 1.40 185 0.44 0.49 0.05 0.02 NA Ag-Pb-Zn W High-Grade Silver-Lead-Zinc Veins at the E Zone ZKX1527 123.29 124.82 1,062 1.53 296 0.90 0.10 0.05 0.04 LM17 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX1719 106.64 107.93 1,053 1.29 240 0.24 0.14 0.01 0.06 LM17 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX1520 147.32 147.87 1,022 0.55 160 5.59 5.00 0.05 0.05 LM17 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX1520 147.87 149.09 1,022 1.22 214 1.17 0.51 0.05 0.08 LM17 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX1517 29.96 33.02 997 3.06 958 0.38 0.19 0.05 0.05 LM17W1 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11535 30.14 31.05 982 0.91 246 0.39 0.08 0.05 0.01 LM17W2 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11338 222.17 222.97 898 0.80 339 1.69 0.43 0.02 0.17 LM17W2 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11157 229.58 230.14 865 0.56 277 0.39 1.35 0.03 0.08 LM17W2 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11333 213.18 214.4 860 1.22 709 9.67 0.23 0.02 0.25 LM17W2 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11343 100.97 101.91 845 0.94 901 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.05 LM17W2 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11167 91.9 92.48 827 0.58 197 2.57 0.27 0.05 0.08 LM17W2 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11330 102.84 103.37 878 0.53 291 2.07 0.30 0.05 0.08 LM41 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11526 116.97 119.04 870 2.07 577 2.32 0.18 0.01 0.10 LM41 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX10529 9.05 9.63 598 0.58 118 6.75 1.11 0.05 0.01 LM41 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX10991 127.66 128.51 574 0.85 221 1.34 0.15 0.05 0.07 LM41 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX10766 120.43 121.41 574 0.98 200 8.28 0.27 0.05 0.11 LM41 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11332 200.05 201.36 868 1.31 288 0.35 0.14 0.05 0.04 LM41_1 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11329 182.66 183.22 784 0.56 305 0.36 0.07 0.05 0.01 LM41_1 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11534 226.52 227.3 855 0.78 727 0.86 0.16 0.05 0.13 LM41E Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11539 126.67 127.19 837 0.52 882 6.39 0.14 0.03 0.29 LM41E Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11339 124.42 125.41 835 0.99 239 0.64 0.11 0.05 0.14 LM41E Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11167 131.33 131.96 818 0.63 1,394 1.79 0.41 0.17 0.24 LM41E Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX10955 124.46 125.48 672 1.02 245 0.96 0.13 0.05 0.02 LM41E Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11159 111.27 112.54 636 1.27 324 7.64 1.07 0.38 0.03 LM41E Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11162 109.71 113.33 613 3.62 661 3.08 0.66 0.17 0.03 LM41E Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX10756 165.04 165.8 571 0.76 1,582 4.36 0.51 1.66 0.15 LM41E Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11144 158.5 159.27 569 0.77 162 21.00 0.38 0.04 0.01 LM41E Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11535 84.62 85.12 948 0.50 315 0.66 0.19 0.05 0.03 LM41E1 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX1527 84.39 85.41 1,075 1.02 205 0.74 0.11 0.05 0.09 LM41E2 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX1719 99.32 99.83 1,056 0.51 238 0.67 0.07 0.01 0.03 LM41E2 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX1370 101.67 103.04 1,037 1.37 794 1.85 0.09 0.05 0.14 LM41E2 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX1517 89.59 90.09 989 0.50 353 0.25 0.07 0.05 0.01 LM41E2 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX1518 93.43 94.42 974 0.99 398 5.01 0.98 0.05 0.09 LM41E2 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX1754 62.37 63.49 952 1.12 807 9.80 0.47 0.05 0.06 LM41E2 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11340 103.6 105.03 829 1.43 267 0.79 0.07 0.01 0.03 LM41E3 Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX1527 128.39 128.89 1,061 0.50 166 0.96 0.61 0.05 0.05 NA Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11337 198.06 198.81 895 0.75 164 2.57 0.36 0.19 0.06 NA Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11337 226.12 227.47 889 1.35 252 0.73 0.32 0.13 0.09 NA Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX11157 183.16 183.68 879 0.52 269 0.58 0.08 0.03 0.09 NA Ag-Pb-Zn E ZKX10990 103.75 104.36 617 0.61 32 4.60 0.05 0.05 0.01 NA Ag-Pb-Zn E High-Grade Veins at the Production Zone ZKX03X135 84.64 85.21 689 0.57 407 1.65 2.88 0.05 0.16 LM10 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX01X069 16.37 16.97 687 0.60 970 3.95 3.68 0.23 0.24 LM10 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX01X039 102.51 103.05 840 0.54 204 0.78 4.57 0.05 0.01 LM11E Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX03X068 40.49 44.2 661 3.71 218 0.81 0.44 0.05 0.08 LM11E Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX03X101 92.13 93.05 820 0.92 335 1.27 0.13 0.02 0.20 LM11E1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11428 11.2 12.25 697 1.05 217 0.76 0.08 0.01 0.21 LM11E1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX05X156 67.45 68.24 650 0.79 653 2.90 1.60 0.05 0.18 LM11E1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX07X106 49.44 50.81 694 1.37 240 2.33 0.16 0.05 0.11 LM12 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11041 91.39 91.89 676 0.50 219 1.13 0.16 0.05 0.17 LM12 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX00X044 76.32 77.65 669 1.33 374 0.25 0.02 1.41 0.01 LM12 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX0620 115.01 115.75 733 0.74 206 1.36 0.05 0.05 0.22 LM12_1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX0626 135.09 135.82 732 0.73 105 3.26 0.05 0.05 0.12 LM12_1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX04X006 99.99 100.99 681 1.00 700 0.61 0.75 0.17 0.28 LM12_1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX07X110 98.5 99.65 649 1.15 1,341 1.81 0.17 0.18 0.10 LM12_1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX07X110 104.61 109.6 646 4.99 1,633 2.11 0.21 0.21 0.12 LM12_1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX07X108 71.08 72.24 673 1.16 1,115 2.70 6.49 0.41 0.20 LM12_2 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX07X089 76.73 79.28 672 2.55 317 0.53 0.57 0.07 0.06 LM12_2 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX05X053 65.34 69.06 669 3.72 154 0.92 0.42 0.14 0.06 LM12_2 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX0185 114.02 115.04 661 1.02 106 2.59 0.80 0.02 0.55 LM12_2 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX05X172 65.86 66.98 659 1.12 387 0.80 0.44 0.14 0.11 LM12_2 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX05X173 15.15 16.28 682 1.13 1,079 8.87 0.33 0.06 0.40 LM12_2a Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX05X052 84.15 85.19 678 1.04 755 10.08 0.20 0.11 0.34 LM12_2a Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX07X108 77 77.56 671 0.56 485 1.43 0.89 0.17 0.11 LM12_2a Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX07X117 20.94 24.27 640 3.33 251 2.60 0.42 0.18 0.05 LM12_5 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX0738 32.18 33.24 627 1.06 735 0.59 0.32 0.18 0.12 LM12_5 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX09X072 38.86 40.1 627 1.24 283 1.44 0.70 0.24 0.63 LM12_5 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX00X019 159 162.7 711 3.70 665 3.52 0.40 0.05 0.29 LM12E Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX10645 35.94 36.81 696 0.87 163 22.00 0.27 0.05 0.01 LM12E Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX05X162 62.54 63.23 690 0.69 380 1.84 0.12 0.02 0.16 LM12E Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX03X141 92.88 93.67 665 0.79 1,834 4.96 0.96 0.18 0.10 LM12E Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX0371 73.45 74.42 937 0.97 197 0.42 0.52 0.03 0.07 LM12E1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX0195 71.48 71.98 926 0.50 180 1.73 0.26 0.05 0.05 LM12E1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX00X019 111.48 112.65 754 1.17 53 15.48 0.69 0.05 0.02 LM12E1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX03X140 66.65 67.23 686 0.58 182 10.27 0.07 0.05 0.04 LM12E1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX07X106 56.91 57.5 693 0.59 632 1.49 0.14 0.09 0.04 LM12a Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX07X110 136.15 136.66 630 0.51 226 0.72 0.22 0.10 0.09 LM12a Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX01X063 72.1 72.78 837 0.68 940 0.55 0.16 0.05 0.04 LM13W Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11252 10.94 12.58 799 1.64 208 1.75 0.05 0.05 0.19 LM13W Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX0626 3.11 6.04 798 2.93 281 0.34 0.03 0.05 0.08 LM13W Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX0620 4.12 4.9 797 0.78 1,035 0.58 0.10 0.05 0.35 LM13W Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11456 13.9 16.15 791 2.25 249 6.70 0.47 0.04 0.07 LM13W Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11439 23.03 24.94 786 1.91 465 2.35 0.78 0.13 0.19 LM13W Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX02X011 84.12 85.05 764 0.93 212 3.28 1.66 0.05 0.06 LM13W Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX03X117 50.23 50.78 722 0.55 139 8.19 0.06 0.03 0.70 LM13W2 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX10996 114.88 115.75 834 0.87 896 1.98 0.19 0.05 0.64 LM14 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX04X003 24.27 24.86 732 0.59 408 1.69 0.21 0.01 0.17 LM14 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX04X008 65.9 78.82 686 12.92 982 5.36 0.34 0.36 0.07 LM14 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX0684 99.5 100.25 662 0.75 410 6.06 2.44 3.98 0.09 LM14_1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11454 16.01 17.53 642 1.52 73 4.15 0.19 0.02 0.01 LM14_1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11431 106.62 107.4 663 0.78 405 3.89 0.11 0.10 0.01 LM14_3 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11248 59.85 60.99 637 1.14 329 0.54 0.19 0.05 0.03 LM14_3 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX0469 94.72 97.68 728 2.96 291 1.00 0.43 0.03 0.21 LM17 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX0668 82.47 83.58 716 1.11 374 0.62 0.25 0.02 0.25 LM17 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX0274 80.37 81.27 697 0.90 746 2.25 1.55 0.03 0.18 LM17 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX4221 79.12 84.57 563 5.45 243 0.78 0.22 0.05 0.05 LM17 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX01X101 14.7 15.26 840 0.56 116 2.98 0.07 0.03 0.01 LM19 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX01X102 22.68 23.18 832 0.50 182 2.33 0.02 0.20 0.01 LM19 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11428 82.77 84.1 681 1.33 334 0.70 0.44 0.12 0.10 LM19_1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11033 31.73 32.31 583 0.58 935 4.61 0.26 0.13 0.15 LM19_1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11034 35.68 36.28 575 0.60 459 2.52 0.52 0.09 0.12 LM19_1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX05X076 135.01 138.35 531 3.34 1,698 0.42 0.07 0.66 0.11 LM19_1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX10820 64.74 65.7 671 0.96 1,834 1.60 0.10 0.05 0.01 LM19W1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11606 36.32 38.1 736 1.78 1,033 6.86 0.08 0.14 0.16 LM19W1E Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX00X014 94.95 95.96 681 1.01 364 2.21 0.11 0.01 0.03 LM19W2 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11456 117.28 118.15 725 0.87 514 5.02 0.20 0.04 0.41 LM19Wa Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11439 130.94 131.78 715 0.84 303 2.02 0.09 0.05 0.53 LM19Wa Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX01X044 41.85 43.93 726 2.08 201 0.61 1.44 0.02 0.10 LM19Wa Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX0371 42.29 42.83 952 0.54 189 8.32 0.10 0.03 0.02 LM20 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX07X097 70.83 71.43 817 0.60 214 0.98 1.77 0.17 0.02 LM20 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX09X094 101.46 102.24 579 0.78 172 1.92 0.10 0.11 0.11 LM20 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX09X071 57.7 59.44 647 1.74 70 3.77 0.05 0.05 0.02 LM20_1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX0740 59.03 60.7 618 1.67 376 0.15 0.02 0.01 0.01 LM20_1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX05X162 75.07 75.62 689 0.55 739 8.68 1.24 0.21 0.13 LM20W Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX05X163 88.67 89.96 661 1.29 356 0.08 0.03 0.82 0.12 LM20W Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX12815 161.62 164.88 658 3.26 337 4.42 0.71 0.15 0.05 LM25 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX12818 41.53 42.67 910 1.14 495 0.10 0.05 0.05 0.05 LM25W Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX0287 30.98 32.3 913 1.32 272 0.64 0.06 0.01 0.02 LM25W Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11418 53.08 53.95 623 0.87 156 7.20 0.15 0.11 0.94 LM27 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11012 71.74 75.3 679 3.56 485 5.50 1.12 0.40 0.11 LM30 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX03X133 99.76 101.79 662 2.03 252 0.54 0.11 0.01 0.01 LM30 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11418 48.74 49.35 626 0.61 827 7.59 0.31 0.12 0.72 LM30 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11450 52.47 53.7 614 1.23 311 7.26 0.17 0.05 0.57 LM30 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11242 100.3 101.48 631 1.18 787 1.94 0.26 0.01 0.12 LM32 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11242 21.1 22.82 646 1.72 277 1.55 0.47 0.01 0.09 LM32E Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11249 18.35 19.49 643 1.14 433 4.18 0.52 0.05 0.14 LM32E Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11241 23.78 25.58 637 1.80 4,738 2.12 1.33 0.19 0.64 LM32E Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11248 71.69 72.83 635 1.14 282 0.60 0.58 0.05 0.11 LM32E Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11453 82.61 83.2 599 0.59 340 11.32 0.12 0.07 0.03 LM32E Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11249 44.38 45.72 634 1.34 574 4.13 0.13 0.05 0.17 LM32E1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11248 122.46 123.51 625 1.05 922 6.37 1.92 0.05 0.28 LM32E1 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX0947 106.45 107.31 670 0.86 394 0.18 0.02 0.05 0.16 LM7 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX1727 84.44 85.2 573 0.76 28 6.60 0.12 0.05 0.16 LM7 Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX09X016 22.01 23.42 818 1.41 456 0.24 0.09 0.05 0.01 LM7W Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX09X069 34.87 35.73 808 0.86 157 2.35 0.08 0.09 0.02 LM7W Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX03X099 18.24 19.46 891 1.22 395 1.21 0.12 0.05 0.17 NA Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX10317 129.9 130.41 725 0.51 1,730 2.29 2.31 0.02 0.17 NA Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX0255 27.44 28.64 695 1.20 554 1.60 0.66 0.03 0.13 NA Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11439 166.99 167.81 692 0.82 247 0.57 0.16 0.05 0.26 NA Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX03X121 83.23 83.96 684 0.73 174 1.87 0.08 0.01 0.32 NA Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX00X014 147.35 148.56 671 1.21 186 2.98 0.84 0.05 0.03 NA Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX00X078 75.65 76.83 661 1.18 80 4.95 0.02 0.05 0.01 NA Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11262 1.14 1.78 649 0.64 229 1.08 0.33 0.05 0.01 NA Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11032 152.81 153.39 622 0.58 205 1.02 0.11 0.16 0.04 NA Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX11241 83.63 84.22 606 0.59 533 0.63 1.09 0.05 0.18 NA Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX0548 153.55 154.1 574 0.55 173 1.07 0.22 0.05 0.07 NA Ag-Pb-Zn P ZKX05X076 147.87 148.99 519 1.12 225 3.39 0.08 0.05 0.11 NA Ag-Pb-Zn P

Note : [NA] No vein id has been assigned

Quality Control

Drill cores are NQ size. Drill core samples, limited by apparent mineralization contacts or shear/alteration contacts, were split into halves by sawing. The half cores are stored in the Company's core shacks for future reference and checks, and the other half core samples are shipped in securely sealed bags to the Chengde Huakan 514 Geology and Minerals Test and Research Institute in Chengde, Hebei Province, China, 226 km northeast of Beijing, the Zhengzhou Nonferrous Exploration Institute Lab in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China, and SGS in Tianjin, China. All three labs are ISO9000 certified analytical labs. For analysis, the

sample is dried and crushed to minus 1mm and then split into a 200-300 g subsample which is further pulverized to minus 200 mesh. Two subsamples are prepared from the pulverized sample. One is digested with aqua regia for gold analysis with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS), and the other is digested by two-acid digestion for analysis of silver, lead, zinc and copper with AAS.

Channel samples are collected along sample lines perpendicular to the mineralized vein structure in exploration tunnels. Spacing between sampling lines is typically 5 m along strike. Both the mineralized vein and the altered wall rocks are cut by continuous chisel chipping. Sample length ranges from 0.4 m to more than 1 m, depending on the width of the mineralized vein and the mineralization type. Channel samples are prepared and assayed with AAS at Silvercorp's mine laboratory (Ying Lab) located at the mill complex in Luoning County, Henan Province, China. The Ying lab is officially accredited by the Quality and Technology Monitoring Bureau of Henan Province and is qualified to provide analytical services. The channel samples are dried, crushed and pulverized. A 200 g sample of minus 160 mesh is prepared for assay. A duplicate sample of minus 1mm is made and kept in the laboratory archives. Gold is analysed by fire assay with AAS finish, while silver, lead, zinc and copper are assayed by two-acid digestion with AAS finish.

A routine quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedure is adopted to monitor the analytical quality at each lab. Certified reference materials (CRMs), pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into each batch of lab samples. QA/QC data at the lab are attached to the assay certificates for each batch of samples.

The Company maintains its own comprehensive QA/QC program to ensure best practices in sample preparation and analysis of the exploration samples. Project geologists regularly insert CRM, field duplicates and blanks to each batch of 30 core samples to monitor the sample preparation and analysis procedures at the labs. The analytical quality of the labs is further evaluated with external checks by sending approximately 3-5% of the pulp samples to higher level labs to check for lab bias.

Data from both the Company's and the labs' QA/QC programs are reviewed on a timely basis by project geologists.

Guoliang Ma, P. Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resource of the Company, is the Qualified Person for Silvercorp for the purposes of

National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (''NI 43-101'') and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. The Qualified Person is of the opinion that the sample preparation, analytical, and security procedures followed for the samples are sufficient and reliable for the purpose of this news release and for the purpose of any future mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates. There were no limitations on the Qualified Persons' verification process. Silvercorp is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data reported herein.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at .

